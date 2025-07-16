"Traded Joy Taylor for Dave Portnoy" - CFB fans trash FOX Sports over plans to bring Barstool owner on "Big Noon Kickoff" for 2025 season

FOX Sports parted ways with analyst and sports anchor Joy Taylor on Monday. Two days later, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy is reportedly being considered to be featured across FOX Sports' platforms during the 2025 college football season.

Ad

"Fox Sports and Barstool are nearing an expansive deal that would include Dave Portnoy on Big Noon Kickoff and Barstool content on FS1, per (Front Office Sports)," JPAFootball tweeted on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When it was reported that Portnoy might be included on FS1's "Big Noon Kickoff" before college football games, fans had wild reactions.

"Traded Joy Taylor for Dave Portnoy," Polymarket Football tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This could be really good or absolutely a mess," a fan wrote.

"Knows 0 ball, is super unlikable. How did he get this spot?" another fan wrote.

Others pointed out that they didn't want Portnoy on the network.

"All the more reason to continue not watching FS1," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Man he’s Boston Bias who’s full of himself this would be a terrible move," another fan tweeted.

"Keep this guy off my TV," another added.

Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2003, a media company that focused on sports, gambling and entertainment. Since then, he has turned the business into a valuable asset which is reportedly worth $550 million.

Portnoy, a Michigan alum, remains a big fan of the university and often places bets on the team's big games or events.

Ad

Joy Taylor appears to be in good spirits after being let go by FOX Sports

Former Fox analyst Joy Taylor - Source: Getty

Although FOX parted ways with Joy Taylor, the analyst didn't appear too fazed by the network's decision.

Ad

Taylor shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, performing some workout exercises.

"Couple sets before the beach," Taylor wrote.

Ad

Taylor joined FOX Sports in March 2016 and held different roles, including filling in for Kristine Leahy on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Taylor was a big part of the former FS1 show "Speak," sharing the panel with ex-NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and former NBA player Paul Pierce.

Ahead of the 2025 season, FS1 pulled the plug on "Speak" along with two other shows, "Breakfast Ball" and "The Facility," as part of the network's shakeup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More