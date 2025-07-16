  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Traded Joy Taylor for Dave Portnoy" - CFB fans trash FOX Sports over plans to bring Barstool owner on "Big Noon Kickoff" for 2025 season

"Traded Joy Taylor for Dave Portnoy" - CFB fans trash FOX Sports over plans to bring Barstool owner on "Big Noon Kickoff" for 2025 season

By Arnold
Published Jul 16, 2025 19:46 GMT
CFB fans trash FOX Sports over plans to bring Barstool owner on Big Noon Kickoff for 2025 season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
CFB fans trash FOX Sports over plans to bring Barstool owner on "Big Noon Kickoff" for 2025 season (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

FOX Sports parted ways with analyst and sports anchor Joy Taylor on Monday. Two days later, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy is reportedly being considered to be featured across FOX Sports' platforms during the 2025 college football season.

Ad
"Fox Sports and Barstool are nearing an expansive deal that would include Dave Portnoy on Big Noon Kickoff and Barstool content on FS1, per (Front Office Sports)," JPAFootball tweeted on Wednesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When it was reported that Portnoy might be included on FS1's "Big Noon Kickoff" before college football games, fans had wild reactions.

"Traded Joy Taylor for Dave Portnoy," Polymarket Football tweeted.
Ad
"This could be really good or absolutely a mess," a fan wrote.
"Knows 0 ball, is super unlikable. How did he get this spot?" another fan wrote.

Others pointed out that they didn't want Portnoy on the network.

"All the more reason to continue not watching FS1," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Man he’s Boston Bias who’s full of himself this would be a terrible move," another fan tweeted.
"Keep this guy off my TV," another added.

Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2003, a media company that focused on sports, gambling and entertainment. Since then, he has turned the business into a valuable asset which is reportedly worth $550 million.

Portnoy, a Michigan alum, remains a big fan of the university and often places bets on the team's big games or events.

Ad

Joy Taylor appears to be in good spirits after being let go by FOX Sports

Former Fox analyst Joy Taylor - Source: Getty
Former Fox analyst Joy Taylor - Source: Getty

Although FOX parted ways with Joy Taylor, the analyst didn't appear too fazed by the network's decision.

Ad

Taylor shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, performing some workout exercises.

"Couple sets before the beach," Taylor wrote.
Ad

Taylor joined FOX Sports in March 2016 and held different roles, including filling in for Kristine Leahy on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Taylor was a big part of the former FS1 show "Speak," sharing the panel with ex-NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and former NBA player Paul Pierce.

Ahead of the 2025 season, FS1 pulled the plug on "Speak" along with two other shows, "Breakfast Ball" and "The Facility," as part of the network's shakeup.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications