  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Transfer portal bound"; "Love it": Fans divided over Deion Sanders' latest steal from high school for 2026 

"Transfer portal bound"; "Love it": Fans divided over Deion Sanders' latest steal from high school for 2026 

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified May 15, 2025 03:04 GMT
Gavin Mueller committed to Colorado. - Sources: Instagram/@gavinmuellerr and Imagn
Gavin Mueller committed to Colorado. - Sources: Instagram/@gavinmuellerr and Imagn

South Elgin, Illinois, tight end Gavin Mueller committed to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes this Wednesday. Mueller was a 3-star recruit and the No. 42 tight end according to 247 Sports composite score.

Ad

After the news was posted on social media on Wednesday night, some fans were fired up to get a new weapon on offense for JuJu Lewis and the rest of the Colorado offense. Mueller is part of the Class of 2026, so he'll be available to suit up for the Buffs until next year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Love it ! Straight to it ! No games," a fan said.
Ad
"This kid has NFL upside. We are finally building that TE room like it's the WR room, another fan added.
"He’s one of those basketball players that moved to TE. Athletic with good hands. In most of his clips, he’s not making body catches. The Buffs are forming JuJu’s team," another fan wrote.
Ad

However, some fans weren't as impressed with Gavin Mueller's selection. Some believe the Wheaton, Illinois, native will be suiting up for another school before his eligibility is over.

"Transfer portal bound," a fan posted.
Ad
"Pretty Elite, he will transfer next year," another fan wrote.
"This dude chose that clown college over those other 3 colleges??? Transfer portal after his first year," one fan added.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end said Deion Sanders' easy-going nature played a role in his commitment to Colorado. His final decision came down to Colorado or LSU, which he visited last weekend, though Gavin Mueller also considered Wisconsin and Notre Dame during the process.

Ad

Gavin Mueller is Deion Sanders' second Class of 2026 commitment

Gavin Mueller's arrival has made some noise in Boulder, as he is the second recruit in the class of 2026 to commit to Colorado. Mueller joins Domata Peko Jr., who is the son of former NFL player and current Buffaloes' defensive line coach Domata Peko.

Colorado's class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 88 in the nation, although it's still early and there will be plenty of chances for the school to strengthen its incoming class for next year.

Ad

Peko Jr. is the No. 3 athlete in the class. He currently plays edge at JUCO's Ventura College and will likely stay in the defensive line once he joins Colorado.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season and an Alamo Bowl berth. They are expected to compete for the Big 12 title in Deion Sanders' third year at the program.

About the author
Allan Wolburg Robles

Allan Wolburg Robles

Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.

His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.

Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.

Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.

Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications