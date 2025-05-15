"Transfer portal bound"; "Love it": Fans divided over Deion Sanders' latest steal from high school for 2026 

South Elgin, Illinois, tight end Gavin Mueller committed to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes this Wednesday. Mueller was a 3-star recruit and the No. 42 tight end according to 247 Sports composite score.

Ad

After the news was posted on social media on Wednesday night, some fans were fired up to get a new weapon on offense for JuJu Lewis and the rest of the Colorado offense. Mueller is part of the Class of 2026, so he'll be available to suit up for the Buffs until next year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Love it ! Straight to it ! No games," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This kid has NFL upside. We are finally building that TE room like it's the WR room, another fan added.

"He’s one of those basketball players that moved to TE. Athletic with good hands. In most of his clips, he’s not making body catches. The Buffs are forming JuJu’s team," another fan wrote.

Ad

However, some fans weren't as impressed with Gavin Mueller's selection. Some believe the Wheaton, Illinois, native will be suiting up for another school before his eligibility is over.

"Transfer portal bound," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Pretty Elite, he will transfer next year," another fan wrote.

"This dude chose that clown college over those other 3 colleges??? Transfer portal after his first year," one fan added.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end said Deion Sanders' easy-going nature played a role in his commitment to Colorado. His final decision came down to Colorado or LSU, which he visited last weekend, though Gavin Mueller also considered Wisconsin and Notre Dame during the process.

Ad

Gavin Mueller is Deion Sanders' second Class of 2026 commitment

Gavin Mueller's arrival has made some noise in Boulder, as he is the second recruit in the class of 2026 to commit to Colorado. Mueller joins Domata Peko Jr., who is the son of former NFL player and current Buffaloes' defensive line coach Domata Peko.

Colorado's class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 88 in the nation, although it's still early and there will be plenty of chances for the school to strengthen its incoming class for next year.

Ad

Peko Jr. is the No. 3 athlete in the class. He currently plays edge at JUCO's Ventura College and will likely stay in the defensive line once he joins Colorado.

The Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season and an Alamo Bowl berth. They are expected to compete for the Big 12 title in Deion Sanders' third year at the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place