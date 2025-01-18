Travis Hunter & Arizona QB get greeted with loud cheers as honorary captains at Polynesian Bowl 

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter took some time off from his NFL draft preparations to travel to Honolulu, Hawaii. The 2024 Heisman winner attended the 2025 Polynesian Bowl which features the nation's top 100 Polynesian and non-Polynesian high school seniors.

Hunter played in the Polynesian Bowl in 2022 while still at Collins High School. He was honored as the MVP that season. However, this year, the two-way star returns as the honorary captain for the Bowl celebrations.

In a video posted on Instagram, Travis Hunter and Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan were seen walking down the field as honorary captains. They were greeted with loud cheers and applause from fans in attendance.

Travis Hunter also served as the judge of touchdown dance celebrations during the Bowl game. He was seen busting out a few moves himself and being impressed with Ohio State signee Epi Sitanilei's handspring backflip celebration in the endzone.

The Colorado star also spent time with kids from the Shriner Hospital for Children. In a post shared by the Polynesian Bowl Instagram account, Hunter was seen smiling and posing with the children from the hospital while holding a teddy bear with the hospital's logo on it.

Hunter is projected to be a top three pick in the 2025 NFL draft by many experts. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding whether he will be allowed to play both ways professionally in the NFL. This season in the Big 12, he recorded a total of 1,258 yards and 15 TDs receiving as a WR and 36 total tackles and four interceptions as a CB.

Ex-NFL star believes Travis Hunter is not the solution for Tennessee Titans

After a 3-14 campaign, the Tennessee Titans have secured the No.1 pick in this year's draft. Hunter is projected to be a favorite for the team and is seen as someone who could turn the fortunes of the Titans in the NFL.

However, ex-NFL star Jalen Collins is not convinced by the idea that he can be the solution to all their problems on the field. On Thursday's episode of "The Raw Room" podcast, Collins expressed his doubts about Hunter being a good fit for the Titans.

"I mean they do trade that feel like they do need a quarterback but at the same time like you need more than that," Collins said. "They probably don't need a lot more than that but they do need some more help and I don't feel like Trav alone is gonna get the job done."

Travis Hunter continues to be the talk of the town with his draft projection. It will be interesting to see whether the Titans prioritize him with the No. 1 pick or decide to trade their spot to acquire more talents for the upcoming season.

