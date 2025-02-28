Travis Hunter effect on full display as large pool of spectators surround Colorado star at NFL Combine

Travis Hunter is in popular demand at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He is in Indianapolis for the festivities and is set to take the field on Friday alongside the tight ends group for on-field drills.

Hunter will get to showcase his speed, athleticism and ball skills. The two-way player is one of, if not the most dynamic player an NFL draft has ever seen. Hunter has been receiving a ton of attention from the media this week, and during his combine press conference, he drew a massive crowd of reporters.

While Hunter is officially registered at the combine as a cornerback, he's coming off a season with the Colorado Buffaloes where he was the team's leading receiver off of 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the defensive end, Hunter had four interceptions and 11 passes defended along with a forced fumble.

Hunter has all the makings of a shutdown corner in the NFL and has also shown the ability to be a game-changing receiver. He could be the best wide receiver and cornerback to come out of this year's draft class; however, will an NFL team allow Hunter to compete on both sides of the ball the way he did in college?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

While it's one thing to play full-time on both sides of the ball at the collegiate level, it's a completely different animal to attempt to do so at the NFL. The game is faster, defenses hit harder and a player's longevity is at risk with every tackle. It will be interesting to see if the team that selects Hunter will allow him to continue as a full-time player on offense and defense.

Travis Hunter electrified in college before making NFL jump

Travis Hunter's ability to play at the frequency and quality that he did in college on both ends earned him the 2024 Heishman Trophy award. He was also coached by Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders for the entirety of his college football career. The combination of two-way ability, accolades and coaching has never been seen in a prospect before.

There are huge expectations for Hunter as he enters the NFL. Expected to be an early selection in the first round, whichever franchise takes a chance on him will likely hope to see a player who impacts the organization in a major way. If anyone has ever had the potential to do exactly that, it's Hunter.

