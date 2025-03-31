Travis Hunter engages in "trash" talk with his brother Trayvis as he turns up to watch him play live

Ahead of the NFL draft, Travis Hunter was out to watch his brother, Trayvis, play football during the weekend. Trayvis Hunter was involved in the OT7 Football League, and it was an opportunity to announce himself to the football world, coming out of his brother's shadow.

Trayvis went to welcome his brother, who came along with his fiancee, Leana Lenee, as soon as he arrived at the venue. It wasn't long before the two started their playful antics and trash-talking each other following their greetings. Their conversation caught the attention of those around them.

Travis Hunter: "What you doing, bro?"

Trayvis: "Good. … How (does) feel being, like, the Heisman and stuff like that? How does it fit?"

Travis: "Get out of my face."

Trayvis: "How does it feel to have your brother play at OT 7 today?"

Travis: "I gotta see you play, but you might be trash. This my first time seeing you; might get scared."

Trayvis: "What am I getting scared for you to watch me play? You've been watching me play for years."

Travis: "Pressure, bro. … Where’s your team?"

Trayvis: "We’re over there. … (Travis grabs his shirt at the back). Hey, hey, don't jack me out like that, bro, in front of all these people."

Trayvis Hunter is a Class of 2027 prospect from the state of Georgia. He plays wide receiver for Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia. He helped his school reach the Class AAAAA state playoffs in 2024. There's a lot of anticipation about his college career.

Trayvis opens up about his chat with Travis Hunter on the sideline

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was on the sidelines to cheer up his brother during his OT7 Football League game during the weekend, and they chatted on the sidelines on several occasions.

Following the game, where he caught two touchdown passes, he poured out his feelings about the game and disclosed what the sideline discussion with his brother looked like.

"I feel great," Trayvis said in a video shared by OvertimeSZN. "I felt like we could have played at least better. But, like we said, we just executed defense, communicated offense, executed.

"He was just telling me to get open every play, take every play 100% and stuff like that. It's just one more day in the offense, bro. It's just work."

Overtime introduced OT7, a low-contact, seven-on-seven American football league, in partnership with Cam Newton in 2022. In March 2024, the league secured a collaboration with the NFL to stream its games on NFL Media platforms

