Travis Hunter finally opens up on his Mt. Rushmore of NFL players ft. Deion Sanders

Former Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter made his stance clear when asked about his NFL Mount Rushmore: it's all about Deion Sanders.

On Thursday, the Buffaloes' official X account shared a video featuring a House of Highlights reporter asking Hunter to name his top four NFL players. Without hesitation, Hunter answered, "Coach Prime." The reporter pressed for three more names and he was again quick with his response.

“Coach Prime. Coach Prime. Coach Prime,” Hunter said.

The two-way star was also asked what nickname he’d choose if the NFL allowed custom jersey names.

“Unicorn,” Hunter said. “One of one. Never seen one. I'm the only one that can be one.”

Hunter’s rare versatility has earned him the label “unicorn” from others, including "The Rich Eisen Show" hosts Chris Brockman and Rich Eisen.

Eisen noted that Hunter's ability to play 100 snaps per game gives him the flexibility to decide which side of the ball to dominate in the future.

Travis Hunter sets lofty goal to surpass Coach Prime’s legacy

Travis Hunter has his sights set on an extraordinary NFL career — one that surpasses Deion Sanders' legendary accomplishments. He aims to be the No. 1 overall draft pick and continue playing both offense and defense at the professional level. However, he also has a more ambitious goal.

“First I need three Super Bowls rings, and I also have to play good enough to get a gold jacket," Hunter said on Thursday, via CBS Sports.

Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time first-team All-Pro, earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and secured a spot on the league’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Hunter’s draft stock is already soaring, with top analysts projecting him as a high pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Jordan Reid and Field Yates rank him No. 1 overall, while Matt Miller and Scouts Inc.’s Steve Muench have him at No. 2. If Hunter delivers on his lofty ambitions, he just might craft a legacy to rival or surpass Sanders’.

