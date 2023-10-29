Colorado's two-way star player, Travis Hunter, made an eventful start to the Week 9 game against the UCLA Bruins. The Buffs took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter, which was the result of two field-goal conversions by kicker Alejandro Mata.

But as the second quarter began, UCLA QB Ethan Garbers made a TD pass to Carson Steele, and the first half of the game came to an end with UCLA leading by a point (7-6). But the major highlights of the first-half actions were the two acrobatic interceptions made by Travis Hunter on the field.

In the first quarter, Hunter read Garbers' play. As the UCLA quarterback tried to make a pass to Logan Loya, Hunter was already alert about this possibility. He then made an incredible dive to intercept the ball and then advanced to the sidelines to celebrate this acrobatic feat.

Then in the second quarter, Hunter once again showcased his incredible athletic prowess. As Ethan Garbers once again tried to make a play, Travis Hunter once again read it and extended his arms in the air to make another extension. With the way the 20-year-old was playing, it looked like he would help the Colorado Buffaloes cross the finish line with a victory.

Hunter transferred from Jackson State this season along with Coach Prime and his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders. He has been making an impact with his plays on the field for the Buffs. But after suffering an injury against Colorado State, Hunter was out for almost a month.

This led to him missing out on games against rivals such as Oregon, and USC. He then finally made a comeback for the team last weekend, when they took a disappointing 46-43 loss at the hands of the Stanford Cardinal.

Despite Travis Hunter's defensive plays, he could not shine for the Colorado offense

While the early stages of the game appeared to favor coach Prime and Colorado, the end result proved to be quite different. Travis Hunter had little influence on the offensive side of the ball. Until the third quarter, the Buffs had to rely on Mata to hit field goals and score nine points.

The only touchdown for Colorado came when Shedeur Sanders found Jimmy Horn Jr. in the fourth quarter. But it did not prove to be enough, as the damage was already done. In the end, the Buffs lost 28-16, as Coach Prime is now 4-4 after an incredible start to the campaign.