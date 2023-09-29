Travis Hunter Injury Update: How long is he out? Latest on the Colorado WR/CB

Travis Hunter has been the Colorado Buffaloes lockdown corner and starting wide receiver, but he is dealing with an injury.

Hunter was hit hard by Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, as some called it a dirty play. He tried to return to the game but after one play, left the game and went to the hospital. He ended up missing Colorado's blowout loss of 42-6 to Oregon in Week 4. So, what's the latest on his status?

Travis Hunter injury update

Travis Hunter suffered a lacerated liver from the hit, and originally, Deion Sanders said the star player would be out for three weeks.

However, after seeing Colorado's blowout loss to Oregon, Hunter called for him to return to the lineup in the Buffaloes' Week 5 home game against USC.

Hunter would be a big addition to Colorado's lineup if he can play, as the Buffaloes are going up against one of the best offenses in college football.

What happened to Travis Hunter?

Travis Hunter was hit late out of bounds by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn.

It was a hit that caused a lot of controversy, as Blackburn was only flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. He has since got death threats from fans, which Deion Sanders told people to stop doing.

Hunter also posted a YouTube video on Thursday that showed him and Henry Blackburn going bowling. The two were in contact after the game, and Hunter wanted to show that he wasn't angry with him. He also called the injury a blessing in disguise.

When will Travis Hunter return?

Travis Hunter has been adamant in trying to return to the lineup this Saturday against USC.

However, after begging Deion Sanders, the head coach made it clear that Hunter will not play this week.

"No, you ain’t ready and I care about you more than I care about this game," said Sanders. "You’re going to change the game of football one day when you’re healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever would be and ever was. Relax and get healthy. I love you son."

With the original timeline of three weeks, Hunter would also miss Colorado's next game against Arizona State. He would likely return on Oct. 13 as the Buffaloes host Stanford.