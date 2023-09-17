The Colorado Buffaloes have suffered a mighty blow with two-way player Travis Hunter out for the rest of the night in their Rocky Mountain Showdown. Hunter, who transferred from Jackson State, has been a phenomenal asset for Deion Sanders and the Buffs on the field this season.

During the first quarter of the Colorado vs. Colorado State game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a pass to Travis Hunter, who was making a route run on the left as a wide receiver. While the pass went incomplete, Hunter was tackled brutally by Colorado State safety, Henry Blackburn.

The two-way player immediately fell to the ground in pain. After being sidelined, he returned later to play as part of the defense.

But before the start of the second half of the game in Boulder, Travis Hunter was pulled out for the rest of the night, which seems to be an indicator that the injury might be more serious than perceived.

ESPN's Quint Kessenich then reported that Colorado decided to shift Hunter to a nearby hospital, where an evaluation will be conducted on his situation.

Travis Hunter has been an important part of Deion Sanders's revamped Colorado roster

From the time Hunter took the field for Coach Prime at Jackson State, Sanders knew that this two-way player possessed immense talent with the ball. He was the top-ranked recruit, and the highest-ranked recruit to join an HBCU or FCS program.

When Coach Prime joined the Buffs for this season, Hunter, along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, made their way to Colorado as well. And Hunter had put up an incredible performance in his debut season for the Buffaloes.

In his first two games of the season, Travis Hunter played an incredible 274 snaps for his team. On offense, he has recorded 192 receiving yards and caught 14 passes.

On defense, Hunter accumulated 5 tackles, 1 INT, and three pass breakups. This incredible performance also led to him being one of the players discussed to win the Heisman Trophy this year.

However, after the injury he sustained against Colorado State, one might wonder about the severity of the situation and how it will impact the Buffs going forward. Hunter finished the Rocky Mountain Showdown with 2 receptions and 21 receiving yards.