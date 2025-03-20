Travis Hunter joins forces with Tom Brady, Kevin Durant & Speed to promote a brand with $16.1 billion market cap

Travis Hunter made a name for himself this season as a two-way star for the Colorado Buffaloes. He won the Heisman Trophy and is now projected to be one of the top five picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. As a result of his successful season, Hunter has become one of the biggest football stars over the past year.

With Hunter's stardom on the rise, he has signed several high-profile brand deals. On Thursday, Dick's Sporting Goods released a promotional campaign with several big stars in the sports video. The ad has former NFL star quarterback Tom Brady, NBA star Kevin Durant, streaming personality IShowSpeed, gymnast Suni Lee and college football star Hunter.

In the video, Speed is checking out shoes at Dick's Sporting Goods but keeps on getting interrupted as each athlete shows off their enhanced special abilities. Travis Hunter splits into two versions of himself, symbolizing his abilities as a two-way player.

"Every shoe for every athlete. All at DICK’S," the Instagram post was captioned.

Hunter has signed several high-profile brand deals in recent months, but this is one of the biggest ones. Not only is he participating in a promo with some of the biggest sports stars in the country, but the deal is also with a brand in Dick's Sporting Goods that has a market cap of $16.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Travis Hunter is projected to be one of the top five picks in the 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter will likely get the opportunity to sign more brand deals after the NFL draft. Although Hunter is a big star in college football, more people will learn who he is once he enters the NFL.

As a projected top-five pick, he should have an immediate impact in the NFL next season. Based on recent mock drafts, it would be surprising if he falls out of the top five. The Athletic posted a new mock draft on Thursday and had Hunter going fourth to the New England Patriots.

Similarly, ESPN's Mel Kiper posted his most recent mock draft on Tuesday and also had Hunter going to the Patriots with the fourth pick. In both mock drafts, he went behind his teammate, QB Shedeur Sanders, who was picked third by the New York Giants in both mocks.

While Hunter is viewed by many as the best player in the draft, there are doubts that he will be able to be as effective as a two-way player in the NFL. So, he is not expected to get picked first.

