Travis Hunter levitates making an incredible reception during Colorado vs Oregon State pre-game practice

Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter is gearing up to help his team put an end to their two-game losing streak. Deion Sanders will be looking to recuperate and motivate his team as they face the Oregon State Beavers on the field in week 10.

Last weekend, the Buffs had an early lead against UCLA as Alejandro Mata made two field goals in the first quarter. But in the second quarter, the momentum shifted in favor of the Bruins, with QB Ethan Garbers creating opportunities against Colorado.

In the end, the Buffs lost 28-16, with the only touchdown of the game coming in the fourth quarter of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, while Travis Hunter continues to warm up before the Week 10 clash, it looks like he does not want a repeat of last weekend's scoreless performance. In a recent video on Instagram, Hunter can be seen in his warmup attire as he shows off his explosive jump and strength.

During his run practice, the two-way player caught the football midway in the air, which acts as an indication that Hunter is looking to win this clash with the Oregon State Beavers. But by no means is this week 10 clash going to be easy for Coach Prime and his team.

The Beavers have won six of the eight games played this campaign. Prior to their Week 9 loss to Arizona, the Beavers defeated UCLA 36-24, the same team that defeated the Buffs. Thus, on paper, it looks like Oregon State will emerge as the winner of this Pac-12 game.

If Colorado wants to win, they need to work on their weaknesses. One of their major causes of concern is the offensive line. If they can succeed in protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, then there might be a window of opportunity for them to secure their fifth win of the season.

Deion Sanders believes NFL teams should give Travis Hunter the chance to play both sides of the ball

When Travis Hunter initially joined Jackson State, he was considered the top recruit nationally. And this notion has not faded away since his debut with the Colorado Buffaloes this campaign. And Deion Sanders continues to show his appreciation for the talents that Travis Hunter possesses.

During a recent appearance on the CBS Colorado Show, Coach Prime stated that NFL teams would be making a wrong move by not providing Travis Hunter with the platform to play both sides of the ball.

Expand Tweet

"I think any organization that drafts him would be idiotic not to give him an opportunity to play on both sides of the ball. Because he has value. We all talk about adding value- he adds value to both sides of the ball", Sanders said.

Can Travis Hunter be the difference-maker in Week 10 for the Buffs against Oregon State?