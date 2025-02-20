Travis Hunter makes feeling known about upcoming transition from being a Heisman winner to a NFL rookie

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter had a season for the ages. He won the Heisman Trophy after establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers and cornerbacks in college football, and as a result, he is now projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, Hunter released an episode of "The Travis Hunter Show." During the episode, his co-host asked him if he was nervous about starting his NFL career and if there was any extra pressure transitioning from one of the best players in the NFL.

"Man it's no, I don't think of myself as too high or too low of anybody. I'm a human just like anybody else. I'm gonna go out there and do my job. Supposed to go out and do what I'm gonna do and more, so I'm gonna do that. There ain't no pressure on me." [4:25]

On the show, his co-host asked him if he was worried about anyone going at him in the first week of the season. Hunter remained calm and said that he does not have an issue with anyone. So, if someone wants to start something, it will not be him initiating.

"Try me, that's up to them. I don't got no beef with anyone. You do you my boy."

Travis Hunter speaks about the pressure of entering the NFL as a household name

Travis Hunter was later asked by his co-host if there is any added pressure joining the NFL as someone with such high expectations and as someone that people are already familiar with.

"Just having a household name, that doesn't do anything for me man. Like I said, I'm just another human being. I get to walk the Earth just like everybody else. I get to be here just like everybody else. It's not pressure to me, just everybody knows my name. Well not everybody, some people." [5:00]

"A lot of people know by name, but it's no pressure. I just got to go out there and perform. I know I'm gonna do what I have do, so I don't have to worry about anybody talking bad about me."

It appears clear that Travis Hunter is confident ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He looks poised to become an NFL star but it is still unclear whether he will be a cornerback or wide receiver in the NFL.

