Travis Hunter receives Biletnikoff Award ring with fiancee Leanna Lenee in warm welcome dinner

Last year, dual-threat athlete Travis Hunter’s name was called in New York as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. This came on the heels of the honors he received just a few days earlier, including the Bednarik Award for best defensive player and the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver.

On Saturday, Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation Inc. chairman-elect John Harris, Jr. and Life Trustee Steve Winn presented the Biletnikoff Award ring to Hunter at a warm welcome dinner. Hunter was alongside his fiancee, Leanna Lenee.

The caption said: "Foundation Chairman-elect John Harris, Jr. and Life Trustee Steve Winn present the Biletnikoff Award ring to (Travis Hunter) at Friday's welcome dinner. #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA."

The TQC Foundation is the creator and sponsor of the Biletnikoff Award, that is given yearly to the best college football receiver. According to its website, the annual banquet was held on Saturday at the basketball arena at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Lenee and Hunter have been dating since 2022, and in February 2024, Hunter popped the question, and she said yes. Hunter disclosed the wedding date on Shedeur Sanders’ podcast: May 24, which is set to be held after the 2025 NFL draft in April.

Travis Hunter’s dream to be picked No. 1 in 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter is widely projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft, possibly a top-five selection. In light of this, on Feb. 27, he said that going first overall was a thought that flew through his mind.

“That's super important," Hunter said. "That was one of my dreams, to go No. 1.”

Hunter had a fantastic season as one of the best all-around players in college football. On offense, he had 92 catches, 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he had 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

According to ESPN, in Colorado’s final regular-season game against Oklahoma State, Hunter became the only player in the past 25 years to have three touchdowns and a defensive interception in the same game.

Hunter played a total of 1,380 snaps in 12 games last season, including 670 on offense, 686 on defense, and 24 on special teams. That was 382 more snaps than the next most active player in college football, and he played more than 100 snaps in 10 of Colorado’s 12 games.

Possible landing spots for Hunter could be the New England Patriots at No. 4, who would want to surround Drake Maye, who had a great rookie season with more talent. Another option is the Cleveland Browns, who could select Hunter second overall as a can’t-miss prospect, especially considering the Tennessee Titans, with their No. 1 pick, are honing in on Cam Ward.

