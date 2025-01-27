Travis Hunter's GF Leanna Lenee gets teary-eyed meeting Lil Wayne for first time as old video resurfaces

American rapper Lil Wayne visited the University of Colorado over the weekend, meeting Travis Hunter and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders at the office. The rapper was warmly greeted at the office by Coach Prime, who introduced him to the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and also his fiancee Leanna Lenne.

Interestingly, Lenne, a big fan of the rapper, became emotional on meeting the rapper. In a video, she was seen getting teary-eyed following a handshake with Wayne.

It seems Hunter and Coach Prime were behind the visit and likely wanted to surprise Lenne, who has seen better days recently. Here's the video:

Travis Hunter credits fiancee for making him love Lil Wayne's songs

Travis Hunter thanked many during his Heisman speech following a stellar season with Colorado.

The Lil Wayne connection caught many by surprise. Wayne has Hunter's fiancee Leanna Lenne to thank for the Buffaloes two-way star getting to love and enjoying his music. Hunter gave a shoutout to the rapper during his Heisman speech.

"Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life. My fiancée loves you," Hunter said, with the rapper in attendance of Heisman ceremony.

"I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know because I don't listen to music. She let me know, she told me, 'You gotta listen to this. If you're going to listen to (music), listen to Wayne.'"

Hunter acknowledged that Wayne's songs played a big part in his pre-game warmupsm as he used the rapper's music to feel motivated.

"From that day on, that is all I listen to," Hunter said. "Pregame music, those are the songs I'm listening to. When I get in that TRX and I blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne."

"It's crazy. 6 Foot, 7 Foot, 8 Foot. ... That's my song," Travis Hunter added. "I respect you for coming out here and supporting me man."

It comes as no surprise, as Lil Wayne has been closely associated with the program in Boulder. Following the 2024 Black and Gold Day spring football game, the rapper performed at the CU Events Center.

Wayne has also supported Colorado in the 2024 season, celebrating Colorado games by arranging watch parties while also making her presence felt at Folsom Field.

Moreover, Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports has signed some Colorado players as well. Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is among them who has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

