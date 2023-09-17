Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna shares update on the Colorado WR's injury: "Travis is okay, thank you for the prayers"

It's a bittersweet feeling for the Colorado Buffs following their week 3 win against Colorado State, as wide receiver, Travis Hunter, picked up an injury. Hunter was brutally hit towards the end of the first half. He returned to the game shortly but was eventually pulled out before the second half kicked off.

Colorado fans and the entire college football world have been worried about Hunter's health. However, his girlfriend, Leanna, provided an update on his health via her Instagram story.

She thanked fans for their support through prayers and confirmed that the wide receiver is okay. She wrote,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Travis is okay. Thank you for the prayers.”

Leanna's Instagram story on Travis Hunter's injury

More details around Travis Hunter's injury

After sustaining the injury against the Colorado State Rams, Travis Hunter was moved to the local hospital, according to a report by ESPN's Quint Kessenich.

Further evaluations were carried out on the two-way star at the hospital. Following the game, Deion Sanders confirmed that Hunter would be out of action for a few weeks.

Sanders said he awaits further updates but is quite certain the two-way star won't be available for an extended period of time.

According to Coach Prime, Hunter is a dedicated player who will want to be back within two weeks. However, he reiterated that the player's health is more important than the game.

Hunter sustained an injury in the rivalry game after he was hit by Colorado State Safety, Henry Blackburn. His attempt to continue the game wasn't successful and he was ruled out for the entire second half.

Travis Hunter has been an important aspect of Deion Sanders' setup at Colorado. Along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, he has been instrumental in the Buffaloes' good form. As a two-way player, he contributes to the team's offense as well as its defense.

Prior to last night's game, Hunter had amassed 183 snaps on defense and 157 snaps on offense. He has 14 catches for 192 yards in his role as a wide receiver.

On the other hand, on defense, he's had five tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception. Furthermore, he only conceded just three receptions on 10 targets.

The Colorado Buffs will have to make up for Hunter's absence on both offensive and defensive fronts. Sanders and his staff now have the task of replacing Hunter as a wide receiver and as a cornerback.

Hunter's swift return to action will be crucial for Colorado's title contention this season.