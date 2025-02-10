Travis Hunter’s schoolmate calls him “lame” as he opens up about ignoring him back in school

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 10, 2025 18:57 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Rapper Glokk40Spaz claims he went to high school with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. On Sunday, the rapper uploaded a video in which he was cooking and discussing his high school days.

During the video, Spaz was asked if he attended the school with Hunter. He claimed he did, but called Hunter "lame."

"Yeah, I went to school with his a**," Spaz said. "I didn't talk to him, he was lame. I wasn't even going to school I was skipping school. Smoking weed. Playing with this [makes gun gesture with hands]. I didn't play sports or nothing like that. I wasn't doing that."
Hunter played high school football at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. There, he also played as a dual-threat athlete (wide receiver and cornerback). He helped Collins win its first state championship in school history during his senior year, breaking the state record for career-receiving touchdowns. He'd eventually go on to start his collegiate career at Jackson State.

Travis Hunter had an impressive collegiate career as he declared for NFL 2025 draft

After spending a season with Jackson State, Travis Hunter eventually transferred to Colorado, following head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. There, Hunter continued to be a dynamic player, contributing on both sides of the ball as a receiver and cornerback.

This past season, Hunter was the Buffaloes' leading receiver and also their biggest producer in the secondary. His efforts this year were good enough to earn him the Heisman Trophy award.

Now, Hunter is preparing to go to the NFL and take the next step in his playing career.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Hunter has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to go inside the top five picks. It will be interesting to see where Hunter ends up playing professional football, but perhaps more so, it will be interesting to see if that franchise allows him to continue playing on both sides of the ball.

Whichever team ends up acquiring Hunter's services, they'll inherit one of the most talented athletes to come out of the draft in years.

Edited by Krutik Jain
