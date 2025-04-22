Travis Hunter sends soul-stirring message to Coach Prime for his priceless contribution to his successful career

Travis Hunter had a strong career in college football, and this concluded with the player winning the Heisman Trophy in his senior year. In two days, Hunter will find out which NFL team he will spend at least the first part of his professional career.

In the run-up to this event, Hunter sent a message to someone who has played a very influential role in getting him to where he is today. That person is Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who worked with Hunter during his college career.

“Coach you changed my life forever,” Hunter wrote.

Travis Hunter spent three years playing college football. In every one of them, he was on a program that was coached by Deion Sanders.

During the 2022 season, he was with Jackson State. Then, Hunter was one of the people that Sanders brought with him when he moved to coach the Colorado Buffaloes. There, he caught the attention of the country and was seen as one of the best players in the nation.

Something that set him apart from the other players was his ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback. This essentially meant that Hunter was playing almost every snap of the game. While other coaches may not have allowed this, forcing Hunter to pick a position, Sanders was fine with him playing both and allowed him to thrive.

The pairing of Hunter at receiver and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback for the Buffaloes became their most-used connection in the last two seasons.

Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft outlook

But come the end of the week, Travis Hunter will be on a team without Deion Sanders as his coach. However, it is generally agreed that Hunter is one of, if not the best, player available. He topped the final edition of Mel Kiper Jr.'s "Big Board" this week, in which the analyst said the following about him:

"Hunter has a great feel for the game on offense and defense, and he played a whopping 1,458 snaps over 13 games last season. I really think he has a chance to play both sides of the ball early in his pro career and make an impact both ways, though I'm ranking him as a receiver. The offensive and defensive coordinators for the team that ultimately drafts him are going to be battling each other to use him.”

As for where he could end up, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants (second and third pick) are logical picks. But with reports that they are fielding trades for these picks, the colors that Travis Hunter will be wearing for the 2025 season are likely to be unknown until the pick is made.

