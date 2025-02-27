Travis Hunter sets the record straight on if he’s going to the NFL combine as a DB

Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player Travis Hunter has set the record straight on him being listed as a cornerback at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine.

Hunter is listed as a "cornerback" on his NFL Draft Combine profile, but his name also appears under drills for wide receivers. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, Hunter opened up about being listed as a cornerback. Hunter said on his Travis Hunter Show at 1:43:

"Nah. If the people actually look at the list, I'm on receiver and DB. But, I let people talk, I will let them do what they think. They just be talking."

Hunter hopes he can play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. He was a star two-way player at Colorado, which led him to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2025.

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defense and four interceptions.

Titans believe Travis Hunter can play both ways in NFL

Travis Hunter was a two-way player in college, but whether or not he will be able to play both ways in the NFL is to be seen.

Many NFL scouts are torn on what position Hunter will play, but the Tennessee Titans, who have the first overall pick, say Hunter can play both corner and receiver in the NFL.

"You got to put your teeth into a position first and then you see where you add 'em in," Titans coach Brian Callahan said, via ESPN.

"What do you do with a player like him and where you first start and where does he help you on all sides of the ball and he can return punts. I mean, he's got a really unique skill set."

Broncos general manager George Paton also believes Hunter can play both ways in the NFL.

“He can be whatever he wants to be, he's that talented,” Paton said, via TSN. “We're still working through it, you know, but I think he's going to play on both sides of the ball. I'll just leave it at that.”

Travis Hunter has the third-best odds of being the first overall pick at +425, which implies a 19% chance.

