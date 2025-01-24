Travis Hunter shares his pick for the "most iconic Super Bowl play" in his latest podcast

There are tons of notable Super Bowl plays. Think about Santonio Holmes' toe-tap catch in the corner of the end zone in Super Bowl XLIII. Or Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception to seal Super Bowl XLIX. Then, of course, David Tyree's catch in which he pinned the football to his helmet in Super Bowl XLII.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Travis Hunter Show," Travis Hunter chimed in with his own thoughts on which Super Bowl play is the most iconic.

"Definitely Jacoby Jones, bro," Hunter said. "When he ran that kick return back after the lights came back on?" [25:29]

It took Hunter a moment to remember Jones' name as Hunter mimicked the Choppa City Juke touchdown celebration dance that Jones would do. Jones enjoyed a 9-year career in the NFL that included stops with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hunter's podcast co-host, Boog, pointed out that Hunter is a San Francisco 49ers fan.

"I was in there crying," Hunter said, faking tears. "How (could) you do this to me?"

Revisiting Jacoby Jones' Super Bowl touchdown

Jones' 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII helped Baltimore to a 34-31 win in a title matchup remembered partly for it being a matchup between brothers and head coaches Jim and John Harbaugh. The effort also set an NFL postseason record.

Jones fielded the ball on top of the "E" in the Ravens' white wordmark in the end zone. He picked up a head of steam with the space afforded to him, running by a host of red jerseys before briefly having to adjust his path around the 25-yard line.

From there, he was off to the races and finally stopped on the "S" in the 49ers wordmark in the opposite end zone. There, he did his patented celebration dance that Hunter was referencing.

The previous high-water mark for the longest kickoff return for a touchdown in the playoffs was owned by the Atlanta Falcons' Eric Weems, who made a 102-yard house call in 2010.

The kickoff opened the second half in New Orleans. Jones' return was initially judged as a 109-yarder, which would've been both an NFL regular season and postseason best. Antonio Cromartie had a 109-yard return of a missed field goal for the San Diego Chargers in 2007.

"Daylight," Jones said after. "Follow any avenue and it was daylight."

It was just the ninth kickoff return for a touchdown in the game's lore, the last one before that being by the Chicago Bears' Devin Hester in 2006. It was the second for the Ravens after Jermaine Lewis ran one back for Baltimore in 2000.

