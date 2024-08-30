Travis Hunter stats: How did the Colorado star perform during matchup against NDSU?

The Colorado Buffaloes picked up a 31-26 win over the North Dakota State Bison in Week 1 on Thursday. The Buffaloes offense was led by Travis Hunter.

Hunter caught the first touchdown of the game and finished the matchup with seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns. It was a statement-making performance from Hunter, who showed why he is in the Heisman conversation.

Hunter also played 43 snaps on defense recording three tackles.

Travis Hunter caught an important 13-yard touchdown to give Colorado a 24-20 lead, and his final touchdown of the game secured the Buffaloes' Week 1 win over NDSU.

After his solid Week 1 performance, Hunter is now tied for the 12th-best odds at +2500, which implies a 3.8% chance of winning the Heisman trophy.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders lead Colorado to victory

The Colorado Buffaloes were 10.5-point favorites but barely edged out North Dakota State to start 1-0.

The big reason why Colorado won was due to Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' play. Despite the win, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was frustrated with the performance.

"You ever feel like you won but you didn't win?" Deion Sanders, whose team was a 10.5-point favorite, said via ESPN. "Let's move on from that. I'm going to try my best to hold back my anger. But we got a 'W' so I'm happy."

Shedeur Sanders went 26-for-34 for 445 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. It was a massive start for Sanders who helped Colorado get a win in Week 1.

"It was cool," Sanders said about his big night. "But every incompletion, it hurts me inside a little bit. I'm excited for the win, but [there are] definitely situations in that game I personally could've handled better."

The Buffaloes will now go on the road to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2. After their Week 1 win, Colorado is +2800 to win the Big 12 and +1400 to make the playoffs.

