"Travis Hunter would have took them": Fans hilarious over Deion Sanders' subtle dig for new pair of his signature shoes

Deion Sanders is known for his style, swag, and signature flair both on and off the field, but it looks like he's facing a little sneaker envy within his own household.

On Friday, Sanders spoke about a set of shoes which hasn't been worn like his other pairs. It's because his elder son Deion Sanders Jr., who has his own signature shoes, has kept them on his shelf for a year without taking them out. Coach Prime expressed his frustration by sharing photos of the shoes and making a playful request to his son.

"Can you please tell him to let me have one pair of these? He’s had these for a whole year and hasn’t worn them... at least I’m asking. Other people (who’s name I won’t say) would’ve just wore them…" Sanders wrote.

Fans immediately picked up on the playful jab. Some namedropped his former player and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, who has previously meddled with stealing Deion Sanders' shoes.

"Travis Hunter would’ve took them," one fan wrote.

The comment section quickly turned into a sneaker frenzy, with fans reacting to the sleek grey and gold colorway and calling for a wider release of the various styles Sanders has teased.

"That yellow one cold!!!" one fan wrote.

Another added:

"Man they need to drop all dem colors."

Some fans joked about getting their own pairs, with one pleading:

"Can this lady get a pair?!"

Another simply asked:

"Brother, are these my size?"

One requested a comeback of "the hot pink and black joints."

Deion Sanders' newest shoes will be dropped ahead of Mother's Day

Another buzz about a new set of signature shoes emerged a few days ago. Sanders has collaborated with Nike on various releases, but none are closer to his heart than the Nike Air DT Max 96 “Love Letter to Connie.”

The all-red shoes are a tribute to Deion's mother and will hit the market just ahead of Mother's Day on May 11, according to Footwear News.

Sanders has never shied away from talking about how his mother did a good job raising him. In an earlier post, Deion revealed how his mother used to drive six hours just to watch his games at Florida State University. During one of Connie Knight's birthdays, he called her the "greatest mother."

The signature shoes will drop on May 7 and will retail at $170.

