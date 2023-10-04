Travis Hunters’ girlfriend Leanna shares a cute picture of Colorado standout on National Boyfriend’s Day - “I love you"

Apart from being on an incredible college football journey, Travis Hunter also has a cute relationship with his girlfriend Leanna. The couple initially met when Hunter was a senior at Collins High School in Georgia.

Over the years, their relationship has grown stronger and they are more committed to each other. Leanna regularly posts photos with the two-way star on her social media. On October 3, which is also celebrated as National Boyfriend's Day, Leanna showered her boyfriend with the utmost love and affection.

She took to Instagram to share a wholesome story of Hunter. The story showcases a black and white photo of Travis Hunter smiling as he is seen wearing a Colorado Buffaloes jersey. Leanna accompanied the post with a caption that read:

Leanna shared a cute photo of Travis on National Boyfriend Day

"bf day. I Love you"

Both Leanna and Hunter have been together since his senior year in High School. Apart from venturing into their own different professions, the couple also has a YouTube channel together called 'Travis and Leanna,' where they take part in various fun challenges and insights into their life together.

Leanna provided updates on the injury sustained by Travis Hunter against Colorado State

During the Colorado Buffaloes' week 3 matchup against Colorado State, Hunter was tackled aggressively by Rams player Henry Blackburn. The two-way player fell to the ground in pain but made a comeback later on. Unfortunately, he was sidelined before the second half and was rushed to the hospital.

Leanna had been providing updates about Hunter's health to fans through her Instagram. She posted several stories from the hospital. One of her stories thanked all of the fans for her prayers, while we could see Travis Hunter on the hospital bed.

After evaluations were carried out on Hunter at the hospital, he was ruled out for the next few weeks of college football.

Travis Hunter likely to miss two more games for Colorado

Following the injury, the star two-way player missed out on the Buffs' previous two contests against Oregon and USC. Unfortunately, Deion Sanders and his team lost both of them, which has now brought their 2023 campaign to a 3-2 record.

Now, on Tuesday, Coach Prime gave an update on Hunter's condition and stated that he is likely to miss another two games before making a comeback on the team. Colorado next goes against Arizona State and Stanford. And it will be interesting to see if Colorado can make a comeback after enduring back-to-back defeats.