Travis Scott CFP national championship outfit: $80M worth rapper reps SEC team during natty showdown

American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott made waves at Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game in Atlanta. During the showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame, Scott represented the Southeastern Conference spirit with his bold Texas-themed outfit.

Scott, valued at $80 million per CelebrityNetWorth, sported a dark brown leather jacket layered over a plaid shirt and an orange T-shirt featuring a white Texas Longhorns logo. He completed the look with black gloves, sunglasses and neatly styled cornrows.

Fans quickly took notice when several accounts on X tweeted:

“Travis Scott repping for Texas at the National Championship.”

At halftime, with Ohio State leading Notre Dame, Travis Scott became the focal point of ESPN’s broadcast as he delivered a brief but electrifying performance of his new track, “4x4.” While the performance appeared live, the footage was pre-recorded on the roof of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adding a unique visual flair to the event.

Born and raised in Houston, the "SICKO MODE" rapper is admittedly a Texas Longhorns fan. Ahead of the title game, he made his feelings known about who he was cheering for.

“You know the O, they stopped my team Texas. So I’m going for the Irish today, man,” Scott said on ESPN’s 'College GameDay.' “[Notre Dame] gotta put a foot on them. I’m feeling lucky today. I’m feeling good. Let’s do it.”

Unfortunately for him and Irish fans, the Buckeyes won 34-23 to claim the title.

Travis Scott's national championship performance falls short

ESPN's much-anticipated debut of Travis Scott's new song during the national championship left fans underwhelmed. The broadcast cut from the studio to Scott, positioned atop a poorly lit Mercedes-Benz Stadium, making it nearly impossible for viewers to see him clearly.

The performance’s lackluster production sparked criticism, with Big Ten Network producer McKenna Keil posting on X:

“So did the people who paid an absolute premium for tickets to the game just watch Scott on the Jumbotron inside Mercedes Benz Stadium??” Keil wrote.

“Everybody that went to the game for a Scott concert seeing on top of the stadium,” a fan posted along with a meme.

“They told us Scott was performing at the game. No one told us it was on top of the game what the f**k he's literally on top of the stadium,” another wrote.

“So Travis is performing his song on the roof and that's the halftime show for the people inside?” one wrote.

Despite the disappointment, fans won't have to wait long for the studio version of Scott's new single, "4x4." A pre-order link appeared shortly after the performance, and fans who placed orders received notifications that physical copies would ship within a week. Reports suggest the streaming version of the song will drop on Friday.

