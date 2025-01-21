Travis Scott to LeBron James: Full list of celebrities who attended the CFP National Championship Game

The 2025 national championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish saw the Buckeyes defeat Notre Dame and win their ninth national championship and their first since 2014.

Watching this game was a Mercedes-Benz Stadium full of Buckeyes and Fighting Irish fans. However, among them were many celebrities.

Here is a look at the famous people who were seen at the 2025 national championship game.

Celebrities who were at the National Championship Game

LeBron James

LeBron James' presence at the game was highly featured on the TV broadcast. Despite having not played for the Ohio State Buckeyes (or even going to college in general), James was rooting for his home state team.

Bryce Harper

Baseball star Bryce Harper also supported the Buckeyes. As with LeBron, he didn't attend Ohio State University, but his connection is through his wife who played soccer for the school.

Joe Montana

Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana was at the game and wore a Guinness-branded sweater. The famous Irish drink gave fans a strong idea of whom he supported.

Montana played for the Fighting Irish in college and led the team to the national championship in 1977.

Chase Young

A former Ohio State Buckeye, Chase Young currently plays for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL. Young was one of the best defensive players in the country during the 2019 season, where he broke the Ohio State sack record. He would eventually be drafted as the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott performed one song at halftime, his new hit '4x4' (which is also the new theme for WWE Raw).

Before the game, Scott wore a Texas Longhorns jersey (Scott's favorite team who was denied a spot in the game due to the Buckeyes) under his regular clothes.

Which other celebrities were at the National Championship Game?

Here are some of the other celebrities who were spotted at the national title game:

Anthony Makie (Actor)

Denny Hamlin (NASCAR Driver)

AJ Hawk (former Ohio State linebacker)

Coco Jones (Actress and Singer)

Maverick Carter (Media Personality and LeBron James' friend)

Lou Holtz (Former Notre Dame coach)

Cardale Jones (Former Buckeyes quarterback)

Michael Rubin (CEO of Fanatics)

Urban Meyer (Former Ohio State coach)

Jim Tressell (Former Ohio State coach)

Jon Bon Jovi (Musician)

