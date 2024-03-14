Trev Alberts salary: How much does the Nebraska AD make with Cornhuskers?

Trev Alberts is reportedly going to be hired as the next athletic director of the Texas A&M Aggies on a five-year deal.

Alberts has been the AD for the Nebraska Cornhuskers since 2021, and if the deal goes through, he'll replace Ross Bjork, who is leaving for Ohio State.

ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted that the deal will make Trev Alberts one of the highest-paid ADs in college sports.

“Per sources, Trev Alberts' expected deal with Texas A&M will be a five-year deal that puts him near the top of the SEC and among the Top 10 athletic directors nationally.”

How much is Trev Alberts' salary?

At Nebraska, Alberts’ salary was $1.7 million and would have improved to $2.1 million in 2026 after he signed a new contract with the Cornhuskers in 2023, which would have kept him at the program until 2031.

But the move to Texas A&M will come with a fee for Trev Alberts. According to the extended contract with the Cornhuskers, Nebraska would be owed $4.12 million if Alberts resigns and takes the Aggies’ role.

How much would he make with Texas A&M?

Predicting how much Trev Alberts will make at Texas A&M?

The salary that Trev Alberts will make at Texas A&M is unknown, but from the information that Pete Thamel tweeted, an educated guess can be made.

According to Thamel, Alberts' salary will be among the top 10 for athletic directors in the nation.

The highest-paid athletic director in the Southeastern Conference is Tennessee's Danny White, who earns $2.31 million. Alabama's Greg Bryne earns $1.9 million.

So, Trev Alberts’ potential salary at Texas A&M should be nearly $2 million. This is similar to what outgoing AD Ross Bjork will make at Ohio State and closer to what Alberts was making at Nebraska.

