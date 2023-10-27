The Ohio State Buckeyes have been without star running back TreVeyon Henderson with an undisclosed injury. However, things have quietened down on that front as he has been part of the warmups in the last few weeks, leaving many wondering what his current status is.

During his radio show, Ohio State coach Ryan Day stated that Henderson was a "full go" for Saturday's game against the Wisconsin Badgers. The running back has missed their last three games due to an undisclosed injury but should be able to have a full workload in this game.

TreVeyon Henderson has played in four games this season and has recorded 44 rushing attempts for 295 yards (6.7 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns. He has also added three receptions for 45 yards (15.0 yards per catch).

While the running game has struggled a bit in Henderson's absence, the Buckeyes were able to win the games he missed. They are expected to improve with him back in action.

How big will the return of running back TreVeyon Henderson be for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently third in college football and if the season ends today, they would be in the College Football Playoff. Their remaining five games are against the Wisconsin Badgers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan Wolverines.

This Buckeyes team is not very solid running the football without TreVeyon Henderson in the lineup. Over their last three games without him, they averaged only 97.7 rushing yards. Throughout the season, Ohio State is 101st in college football with 127.0 rushing yards.

However, the Buckeyes offense has been one of the best in college football and Henderson's return should help make them less predictable.

It's worth noting that we do not know the actual injury or the extent of it and as a result, every play is potentially a hit that can re-aggravate it. It remains to be seen how the team manages his minutes against the Badgers.

Their biggest battle is the regular season finale against the Michigan Wolverines, so getting good results while making sure Henderson is 100 percent healthy is vital.

His return to the lineup really helps the offense as opposing defensive coordinators are going to need to put more eyes on the running back. This could open up opportunities for wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Quarterback Kyle McCord, who has excelled this season and is a major plus for the program, is also expected to benefit from TreVeyon Henderson's return.