Trevor Etienne is reportedly considering entering the transfer portal and bringing his tenure with the Florida Gators to an end after just two seasons. While there have been rumors that he could be on his way out, nothing has been made official.

Etienne originally committed to the Gators as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He made an immediate impact as a true freshman, rushing for 719 yards and six touchdowns on 118 carries. Etienne added nine receptions for 66 yards. Once again sharing the backfield with Montrell Johnson in 2023, Etienne finished with 753 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 131 carries. He caught 21 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

Here's a look at where Etienne could play his college football in 2024:

5 teams that Trevor Etienne could join

#1: Florida Gators

Trevor Etienne did not enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. While that does not guarantee that he will return to the Florida Gators, it does increase the chances. Until he officially enters the transfer portal, a return to the only program he has known as a collegiate athlete remains the most likely option.

#2: Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers had a strong one-two punch of Phil Mafah and Will Shipley that led them to the nation's 38th-ranked rushing offense. Both players are eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft, meaning that the Tigers could have a large hole to fill at running back. Trevor Etienne has a strong relationship with Clemson's running back coach C.J. Spiller, who he labeled as a big brother figure during his recruiting process. Furthermore, his older brother Travis Etienne played at the school. If he does enter the portal, look for the Tigers to be involved.

#3: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes ranked just 84th in rushing offense during the 2023 season. Furthermore, their leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson, who was the only Buckeye to reach 400 rushing yards, is draft-eligible. Ohio State will need more production from the position and could look to acquire Trevor Etienne via the transfer portal.

#4: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are another powerhouse program that struggled to move the ball on the ground, ranking just 66th in rushing offense. Leading rusher Trey Benson, who was the only Seminole to reach 500 rushing yards, is draft-eligible and could be headed to the NFL. Florida State recruited Trevor Etienne out of high school and could offer him the opportunity to remain in Florida.

#5: LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers, along with the Florida Gators and Clemson Tigers, were among the three finalists to land Trevor Etienne out of high school. The Gators running back is from Louisiana and grew up less than 90 minutes away from campus. While LSU had a strong rushing attack in 2023, much of their production came from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will likely declare for the 2024 NFL draft. They could look to add Etienne to improve their running back room.