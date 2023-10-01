"Tried to one up Trent Dilfer" - Nick Saban yelling and dropping F bombs from sidelines during Alabama vs MS State game has CFB fans rolling

Alabama finally seemed to click flawlessly in a game this college football season but not before some Nick Saban yelling. The legendary head coach riled up his players with some big F bombs on the sidelines and it worked wonders on the field.

Saban is known in the college football world for his short temper and a taskmaster attitude to coaching. That has fetched his seven national championships, including six with the Crimson Tide. Many fans believed that they saw the old Saban back in the week 5 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach tells his players exactly what he feels at the moment. Saturday saw him in the same avatar against the MS State Bulldogs from the very start. Many videos of Nick Saban yelling at his players and dropping F bombs at the sidelines have gone viral on social media.

Fans got an immediate talking point and the videos got many reactions on X. A fan had this to say about the yelling.

According to this fan, it is classic Nick Saban yelling.

Another fan joked that it's just the Alabama head coach being calm.

According to this fan, they behave the same way with their friends.

A fan affirmed their liking for the College football legend's mean side.

This fan has listed everything Alabama needs to win the national championship and it is all Saban.

According to another fan, Nick Saban yelling makes all the difference.

This fan says Saban tried to be nice but it didn't work.

Alabama seems to be back in business with a huge win over the Bulldogs. And the hero of the game, apart from Saban, was the Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe.

Jalen Milroe stamps his authority on the Alabama offense

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe showcased his ability to the college football world in week 5. Before coming into this week, Milroe didn't look settled in games. Saturday was a different day though, as he led his offense on a rampage.

The Alabama offense excelled in their run game, eating out the yardage on foot. But that became possible due to a constant threat of a Milroe bullet. He was dead accurate with his passing against Mississippi State. The 20-year-old completed 10 of 12 passes for 164 yards to lead Alabama to a 40-17 victory and a 4-1 overall record.

Fans will hope they see more of mean Nick Saban and Jalen Milroe masterclasses. Will that be the case?