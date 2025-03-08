"Trust the process": Ohio State HC Ryan Day discloses the big lesson from the national championship-winning season

The 2024 college football season was one to remember for Ryan Day. He led Ohio State to the national championship, the program's first since 2014. However, the road wasn't smooth as the Buckeyes faced a host of ups and downs on and off the field during the season.

It was a season that taught Day a lot about life and the downside associated with his job. In his spring practice press conference on Friday, the coach shared his biggest lesson from 2024.

"Just to trust the process,” Day said. “And just keep pushing. We all know this, it's easy to say it's a little bit different to do. Again, trust the process, make the adjustments, and keep pushing forward. We always say ignore the noise, whether it's good or bad, because criticism and praise are all the same.

Ryan Day reinstates the need to be focused

Ryan Day and his family faced widespread backlash in Columbus following Ohio State's fourth consecutive loss to Michigan. This denied the Buckeyes a place in the Big Ten championship game, with strong calls from fans for the coach to be fired.

Citing the incidents that occurred after the loss to the Wolverines last season, Day believes focusing on the philosophy that has elevated a team and having the right people around is crucial during difficult times.

"You just have to focus on what you're focused on and all the work and decisions that are made during the beginning of the season," Day said. "We have to adjust and tweak them, but at the same time, we also have to believe in what we believe in, in our philosophy.

“And I think it's also making sure that you're recruiting the right people, that when you do have a tough moment, everyone is able to stick together and not go in different directions and fray.”

Ryan Day expects to challenge for the national championship in 2025

Ryan Day said that Ohio State’s goal remains unchanged ahead of the 2025 college football season. He expects his team to once again challenge for the national championship and win it for the second straight year.

“It doesn't change,” Day said. “Our expectations don't change, but I think whether it was last year, the year before, or this year, none of that stuff's ever going to change. And so we're going to go.”

Ohio State has a tough schedule next season. The Buckeyes will open the campaign at home against last year's playoff semifinalist, Texas. They will also face a host of top teams, including Washington, Penn State and Michigan.

