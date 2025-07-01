"Trying to retain my players during playoffs": James Franklin spills beans on his strategy to lure returning stars at Penn State

James Franklin will be entering his 12th year at Penn State in the 2025 season. He has led the Nittany Lions to double-digit wins in each of the past three seasons and is hoping to go all the way and win the national title next season.

Ad

On Tuesday, Franklin appeared on "The Triple Option" and discussed the strategy to have his core roster return for the upcoming season.

"That's a big part of this, right? We're having these conversations during the playoffs," Franklin said (0:43). "I'm trying to retain my team during the playoffs, and that's the challenge. We're trying to get rid of this, so you don't have the transfer portal open during the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We should be totally focused on trying to win a championship. And instead, I'm trying to have conversations to try and keep the team together."

Ad

According to reports, Penn State has 14 starters returning for the 2025 season, and nine of them are on the offensive side. The Nittany Lions lost superstar defensive end Abdul Carter to the New York Giants in this year's NFL draft. However, Penn State still has most of its core team from last season.

Franklin's Penn State finished with a 13-3 record last season. The Nittany Lions qualified for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, where they lost to Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Ad

Drew Allar will retain his starting QB role for James Franklin's Penn State in 2025 season

NCAA Football: Penn State HC James Franklin - Source: Imagn

Drew Allar will retain his role as Penn State's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The QB confirmed that he will return for his senior year in December.

Ad

Across three seasons (two years as a starter) with the Nittany Lions, Allar has recorded 6,302 passing yards, 53 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 11 rushing TDs.

Allar is likely to go pro in the 2026 NFL draft, and he would want to boost his draft stock in the 2025 season.

Many are bullish on Allar and feel that he could be the QB to lead Penn State to the national title next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More