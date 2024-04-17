TSU football player killed: How did Chazan Page die? Taking a closer look at Nashville accident

A tragic incident occurred in Nashville that resulted in the death of HBCU football player Chazan Page. Page, who wore jersey number 62, participated in the Tennessee State University spring game. He was walking with his girlfriend, Jayda Jernigan, in East Nashville when a speeding car hit him.

How did Chazan Page die?

Chazan Page's girlfriend, Jernigan, told "Fox 17" that he pushed her out of the way to save her life instead of his.

"A car was going probably like 100 miles an hour down the street," Jernigan said. "We were walking, but I was on the side where the car was It happened so fast. But yeah, (Chazan) pushed me out of the way, and he got the brunt of it all."

The accident occurred on Sunday, around 1:30 a.m. when the couple was crossing Gallatin Pike near Marion Avenue. Page was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center but was declared dead. He was only 20 years old.

According to reports, the car was going at a very high speed, around 100 miles per hour. The Nashville Police have found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run in a backyard on Oakhurst Drive: a red sedan. They are still searching for the driver, who fled the scene immediately. The car had significant front-end damage.

Page's father described him as someone who always had a big smile on his face, even when he was upset.

“His smile was big. Anywhere you go, he always smiles,” Page’s father told Fox 17. “And I said his smile’s so great that you make him mad, he still be smiling at you.”

TSU mourns the loss of Chazan Page, who has played in 28 games for TSU

TSU football player, Chazan Page was a 6-foot-1, 295-pound athlete who had started for two seasons under head coach Eddie George at Tennessee State University. Page had played 28 games for the university's football team, appearing in 22 consecutive games during the 2022-2023 season.

The Tennessee State University Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen expressed condolences.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our football student-athletes, coaches, families, and friends,” Allen tweeted on X.

“It is extremely difficult to lose a member of our athletics family, and we mourn the loss of Chazan."

According to NewsChannel5, Page was just seven credits away from graduating but tragically passed away before he could receive his degree.

