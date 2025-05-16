“Turned out to be a disaster all because of his girlfriend,”: Paul Finebaum sheds light on Bill Belichick's failed promo for 'The Art of Winning'

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has been at the center of college football drama lately. Specifically, his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson has started to become a bit of a distraction for UNC and its team. The situation started at the end of April during a CBS Mornings interview he did as part of a promotion tour for his new book, "The Art of Winning."

At the interview, Hudson interjected to stop the interviewer from asking about how the couple met. The clip went viral and caused many fans and media members to question whether Hudson had become too involved in Belichick's professional life.

On a new episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Thursday, host Paul Finebaum spoke about how Bill Belichick is handling this situation with Jordon Hudson (Timestamp 0:50).

"Bill Belichick, one of the greatest coaches of all time, has stepped into a public relations disaster. Tomorrow, he will make a live television appearance. He has chosen to appear with Michael Strahan, not exactly considered the Mike Wallace of hard-hitting, questioning hosts. Be on GMA, and it's presumably to promote his book."

"He tried this a few weeks ago with CBS, it turned out to be a disaster all because of his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Things are so bad for Bill Belichick. We were in Alabama yesterday and I asked his closest friend, Nick Saban, if he had any advice and all he did was start laughing."

Rob Gronkowski says he knows how Bill Belichick can stop the noise around his relationship

Former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski was a big part of three of Bill Belichick's Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots. Although he is now retired, he is still often outspoken with his opinions. On Wednesday, he appeared on the red carpet at the YouTube Brancast. He told People about what he thinks Belichick needs to do to stop the noise.

"Bill has to produce and I'm going to be tuning in and I want to see him win some games. Because if he wins some games, he'll shut everyone up. And that would be fun to see, man."

While it is certainly true that winning will help Belichick's public perception, that does not help him right now. It is still several months until the start of the college football season, so he will need to find another way to end the drama started by his girlfriend.

