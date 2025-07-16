  • home icon
"Turned the money down to be here": Brent Venables shows massive admiration for Oklahoma QB John Mateer at 2025 SEC media days

By Arnold
Published Jul 16, 2025
Brent Venables shows massive admiration for Oklahoma QB John Mateer at 2025 SEC media days (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Brent Venables will be entering his fourth year as Oklahoma's coach in the 2025 season. At the Sooners' Southeastern Conference media days on Wednesday, Venables heaped praise on quarterback John Mateer, who will be the team's QB1 for the upcoming season.

Venables discussed how Mateer turned down a lucrative offer from other schools to join Oklahoma, while waxing lyrical about the QB's abilities.

"Every day John is wide-open," Venables said. "He is a guy that deeply cares and turned down more money to be here. ... He is a great competitor and super athletic. Throws the ball really well on the run. ... Handles those tough moments and takes responsibility."
Mateer transferred to OU in December 2024, after playing three seasons at Washington State. In his final year with the Cougars, the QB threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also impressed with his running game, rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Mateer led the Cougars to an 8-4 record in the 2024 season. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Sooners in the upcoming season. Mateer will be working closely with former offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who now has the same role at Oklahoma.

According to reports, Miami and North Carolina were among the teams linked to Mateer this offseason. However, the QB felt that OU would prove to be a big challenge that he wanted to test himself against.

A look at Brent Venables' coaching record at Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners HC Brent Venables- Source: Imagn

Since Oklahoma hired Brent Venables in December 2021, he has compiled a 22-17 record across three seasons.

Venables posted a 6-7 record in his first year, a 10-3 record in his second year and a 6-7 record last season. Notably, he is yet to win a bowl game since arriving at Norman.

Since Venables has recorded double-digit wins in a season at OU, fans have high hopes for the coach. However, a lot of Oklahoma's success in the 2025 season might rely on John Mateer.

Edited by Ribin Peter
