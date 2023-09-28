Two Power 5 conferences become potential landing spots for Clemson, FSU leaving ACC; they're not Big-12 or Pac-12

The Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles are two of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). However, they may not be affiliated with the conference for much longer as it seems that the Tigers have found a way to escape the grips of the ACC Grant of Rights.

CBS Sports Radio's Marc Ryan reported that the Clemson Tigers could be departing from the ACC and that two destinations could be the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten.

This would be massive news as this could open the door for other teams to do the same and look to join other Power Five conferences in search for more money.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As a pairing, the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles seem to be incredibly valuable. With the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten both vying to add more talent, both conferences have become potential landing spots for the two teams.

Expand Tweet

This is something that will catch the eye of the college football world along with the games going on this week. It will be interesting to see if we get any more updates or if the teams become quiet on this front for a while.

Clemson & Florida State: Which conference would be the most likely to add these two programs?

The SEC and Big Ten both have pros and cons for adding these teams, but the biggest issue is that SEC already has a Florida team to represent the state.

While this is not necessarily a dealbreaker, just ask the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, this is definitely something they would want to avoid if possible.

That leaves the Big Ten, who have already had a massive expansion earlier this year, agreeing to add the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies as well as already having the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins joining the fray.

While this feels like the best fit for both the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers, it could be interesting as they may not be too interested to begin with.

This puts these two schools in a weird situation as it seems the conferences are ready to move forward and Clemson and Florida State both could soon be without a new home.