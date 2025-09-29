"TY Simpson finally getting some attention": CFB fans debate over latest Heisman poll ahead of Week 6 showdown

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson led the Crimson Tide to a thrilling 24-21 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 5 of college football action in Athens. Simpson went 24-of-38 for 276 yards, resulting in two touchdowns while adding 12 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown to break Georgia's 33-game win streak at home. After struggling in Alabama's Week 1 loss to the Florida State Seminoles, Simpson has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in both the SEC and college football. This season, the Crimson Tide QB1 has gone 88-of-127 for 1,138 yards, resulting in 11 touchdowns while adding 57 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns. In On3's latest Heisman poll, Simpson was ranked No. 5, just behind Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Vanderbilt Commodores' Diego Pavia, Oklahoma Sooners' John Mateer and Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore. College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Simpson breaking into the top five of On3's Heisman poll.&quot;Ty Simpson?! The 35th-leading passer in the nation is somebody's &quot;most outstanding player&quot;? lol at this ragebait bulls**t, bravo, you got me,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Ty Simpson played like crap and lost a game and he’s already above Beck lmao,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;TY SIMPSON IS TOP 3 AND HE AINT #3&quot; one fan tweeted.Simpson's inclusion on the list enthused some fans on X. &quot;Ty Simpson finally getting the attention he deserves,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Interesting list. Simpson at #5 feels about right, but Diego Pavia at #3 and Chambliss at #4 definitely raised my eyebrows. Still a lot of football left to be played before this shakes out,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;No Jeremiyah Love is strike one, not moving Simpson to number one after that IGA performance is wild . Mateer is done and how and the hell is Joey Aguilar not on here but Dante Moore is number 1,&quot; one fan tweeted.Georgia's Kirby Smart praises Ty SimpsonIn the Alabama Crimson Tide's 73-0 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Week 3 action, Ty Simpson went a perfect 17-of-17 and has not yet thrown an interception this season to further bolster his reputation among college football quarterbacks.After the Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs, coach Kirby Smart lavished praise on the Bama quarterback's accuracy with the ball. &quot;If you are going to play Alabama, and this quarterback is accurate and on time, he knows his protections,&quot; Kirby Smart said. &quot;I would say he's probably the hottest quarterback right now in all of college football. His two last outings, I don’t know, (if) I’ve seen an incompletion. The ball does not hit the ground. &quot;He’s been accurate. He’s been quick with the ball. They’re really hard to defend because of their skill. They’ve got tremendous skill, receivers, backs, tight ends. But you gotta have a trigger guy that can get those guys the ball, and they do.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pressure will be on Simpson to lead the Crimson Tide to the college football playoffs after they missed out last season, despite also beating the Bulldogs at home.