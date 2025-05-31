Ty Simpson Heisman Predictions: Exploring Alabama QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Ty Simpson is projected to take over as Alabama’s starting quarterback role in the 2025 college football season. The former five-star prospect, who played as the backup option to Jalen Milroe in the last two seasons, now gets the opportunity to lead the team's offense.
Considering he was highly rated when he committed to Alabama, many expect Simpson to be ready for the job. This has some backing him for the Heisman Trophy, which the last four Bama starting quarterbacks have competed for.
Here's a look at the chances of the redshirt junior in the race for the most prestigious individual honor in college football.
Ty Simpson’s Heisman Trophy odds
While Ty Simpson is currently not projected among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy in the 2025 season, the quarterback has a fair chance according to the betting odds. Simpson has +4000 odds to claim the coveted award in December, according to DraftKings.
Reports from Alabama spring camp suggested that Simpson impressed in practice, and he's some steps ahead of the other two options. Playing in an explosive offense orchestrated by Ryan Grubb, there's a good chance of him entering the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Three of the last four Alabama starting quarterbacks have either won or were the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Tua Tagovailoa finished second in 2018, Mac Jones was third in 2020, while Bryce Young won it in 2021. Jalen Milroe finished sixth in 2023.
Kalen DeBoer explains why Ty Simpson leads the Heisman Trophy race
After seeing his performance at the spring practice, Kalen DeBoer praised Ty Simpson. In his post-spring press conference, the coach explained why the quarterback has separated himself from Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.
“Ty continues to, I think, trend upward,” DeBoer said during the Tide’s post-spring press conference. “I think all of them have really added to their game.
“They’re all at different spots because Keelon’s learning the system. The other two know it better, for sure. And Ty has been around and just has done a nice job. I think the trending upward is a big piece of it. Ty is an accurate thrower."
Following the struggles Alabama experienced in quarterback plays in some games last season, many analysts contend that Jalen Milroe wasn't the right fit for Kalen DeBoer. This places a lot of expectations on Simpson as the coach enters his second season in Tuscaloosa.
Top competitors for the Heisman Trophy
Arch Manning, Texas, +700
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, +900
Drew Allar, Penn State, +1000
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, +1400
Cade Klubnik, Clemson, +1400
Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +1500
Dante Moore, Oregon, +1800
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, +2000
Gunnar Stockton, Georgia, +2500
DJ Lagway, Florida, +2500
Ryan Williams, Alabama, +3000
