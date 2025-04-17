Ty Simpson’s dad gets 100% real on Alabama QB’s preparedness this offseason

During the Crimson Tide's spring game, redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson took the most snaps with Alabama’s first-team offense. Competing against redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and five-star enrollee Keelon Russell for the starting job, Simpson excelled in his performance. He was the only QB who didn’t turn the ball over against Alabama’s defense.

Ad

After the game, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave an update on the quarterback competition and hinted at where things currently stand.

“I know everybody wants to know about that position and where things are at,” Grubb said. “I would say this: at the end of the day, if we're playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start. And he earned that. I know that's the line everybody is looking for, but that is what he earned.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, he clarified that the competition isn’t over.

“By no means does that mean we’re playing a game tomorrow. I think there’s a lot of work to be done.”

For Simpson’s father, Jason Simpson, Grubb’s comments weren’t surprising. He knows the kind of work his son puts in and the attitude he brings to the offseason.

“Something that he learned from a couple years ago is that you got to prove yourself everyday,” Jason said. “What’d they say? ‘If we play a game tomorrow.’ Alright, well, you don’t play tomorrow, so you keep working."

Ad

Jason thought Ty handled this spring well and showed he’s prepared to be a starter:

“I thought he looked very confident.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ty Simpson to his competitor Keelon Russell before the spring game

The quarterback competition has been hard, especially with Keelon Russell coming to Alabama as a highly regarded freshman. When Simpson entered the Crimson Tide spring game alongside Russell, Jason Simpson noticed his son, Ty, exchanging words with Russell.

“I asked (Ty) later, ‘What did you tell him as y’all were walking in?’” Jason Simpson said, via the Tuscaloosa News. “He said, ‘I was just telling him, hey, this is a spring game. You got to see it on game day how awesome this place is.’”

Ty Simpson has been Alabama’s primary backup quarterback for the past two seasons behind Jalen Milroe. So, coach Kalen DeBoer called Simpson a guy “who’s been around the block” and someone who is an “accurate thrower.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More