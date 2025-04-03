  • home icon
  Tyler Finley arrested: Tulane QB reportedly booked for stealing items worth more than $25,000

Tyler Finley arrested: Tulane QB reportedly booked for stealing items worth more than $25,000

By Prasen
Modified Apr 03, 2025 18:48 GMT
Tulane Green Wave may have a big problem. Jon Sumrall's team is one player short in the quarterback room, as Tyler Finley has been arrested for allegedly stealing items worth more than $25,000.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, leading to Finley's booking at the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. The details of the alleged theft have not yet been fully disclosed.

Finley was an important cog in Sumrall's quarterback room. The university released an official statement regarding the situation.

"We are aware of a situation involving TJ Finley," the school said. "He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to disciplinary proceedings."
Legal proceedings will shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the case. As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how this will impact Finley's career and Tulane's upcoming season.

Who is Tulane QB Tyler Finey?

Tyler Finley, a 23-year-old Louisiana native, stands tall at 6-foot-7 and possesses a strong arm, among other traits. He began his collegiate career at LSU in 2020, where he played six games, starting five, and completed 80 of 140 passes for 941 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

In 2021, Finley transferred to Auburn University. Over two seasons with the Tigers, he appeared in 13 games and started in six. He accumulated 1,258 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions at Auburn.

Finley's next destination was Texas State University in 2023. He started all 13 games, throwing for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best performance at Texas came against the Bobcats.

Finley had a brief stint at Western Kentucky University in 2024. He appeared in three games and accumulated 491 throwing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Finley transferred to Tulane University in December 2024, where he joined his fifth college team.

