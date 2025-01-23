Tyler Warren NFL Draft projection: Exploring Penn State TE's draft position

Among the bevy of players who burst onto the national scene in 2024, Penn State TE Tyler Warren was one of the most notable. A five-year player at Penn State, Warren saw his catches go from zero to five to 10 to 34 to 104. Warren is a top-regarded tight end, and his NFL draft situation will be worth watching. In the right fit, he could be an NFL star.

Warren finished seventh in the voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2024. He was one of only three players in the nation to top 100 catches, with 104 grabs for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. At 6-foot-6 and 249 pounds, Warren brings size and strength to the table and pass-catching skills.

Tyler Warren NFL draft projections

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Warren is the top tight-end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

In his recent mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper projected Warren going 14th in the draft to the Indianapolis Colts. Other recent mock drafts have projected Warren going somewhere between the 12th and 20th. Warren is generally predicted to be the top pick of the board as a tight end.

Trending

Tyler Warren's upside

Warren has prototypical NFL tight end size and demonstrated incredible hands in his senior season at Penn State. With games with his 17-catch, 224-yard performance against USC, Warren demonstrated the ability to control a game against a quality opponent from the tight end position.

Warren can work inside the middle of the field or stretch the edges of a defense. Despite his size, he has respectable speed on the outside. Warren should be physically ready for NFL football after five seasons of college football at Penn State.

Tyler Warren's downside

This is a little less clear, but one issue is that Warren's run-blocking may not yet be at NFL levels. He's not a mauler in the trenches, which could keep him from being a four-down player in the NFL. He's also a bit limited as a route runner. The NFL might prefer to shift wide receivers inside to tight end, but Warren lacks that receiver experience.

Warren isn't an elite speedster as a pass catcher. He can't double as a slot receiver and might be a step slow if asked to step into that role. Many teams are running more four and five wide receiver sets and could struggle to involve Warren as an every-down player.

Overall NFL prognosis

Warren is the best tight-end prospect in the NFL draft. Will that matter to all teams? Tight end is a forgotten position, but adding a player who could provide 75 or so catches seems like a priority. Virtually all of the mock drafts say Warren lands in the mid-first round. That seems reasonable, and an established passing team could utilize him as an upgrade.

Warren will likely be a first-round pick, probably outside the top 10 picks, but most likely in the middle of the first round.

What do you think of our Tyler Warren projection? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback