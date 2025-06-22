"Typical Brian Kelly Gimmicks" - CFB fans in splits after LSU commits Tristen Keys and Co. gear up with their mothers for OV snapshots

LSU welcomed four of the top 70 recruits in the 2026 class on Friday. One of them was five-star athlete and LSU commit Tristen Keys, who made his official visit to Baton Rouge.

Keys, hailing from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, pledged to the Tigers in March but kept his recruitment open with visits to Texas A&M, Tennessee and Miami. However, he canceled a planned trip to Alabama this weekend, signaling a potential renewed commitment to Brian Kelly’s program by ending his visits.

LSU made this weekend’s official visit especially memorable by inviting players’ mothers, including Keys’ mom, to dress out in full LSU gear for photo ops.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Hayes Fawcett reported the story on X, prompting reactions from fans,who were in splits.

“Typical Brian Kelly Gimmicks,” a fan wrote.

“Yea if you got your mom out here suiting up, YOU bet not hit the portal a year later 🤣🤣🤣,” another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, many fans appreciated the different approach.

“Ayoooo this is fun and unique, I like this one👏🏻🔥,” a fan wrote.

“Love it! 💜💛🤍🐯,” one fan said.

“That’s cool the family should be involved. It’s a big decision for all of them,” another fan wrote.

Tristen Keys secured major Adidas NIL deal

Tristen Keys, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, has signed a major NIL deal with Adidas. He is now one of three high school football players in the country to sign with the brand.

“When I went out there, I was surrounded by great people,” Keys told On3. “They knew a lot of great things, and I made a lot of great connections. Just having that connection with them and building it up from a while ago to now has just became strong. So I feel like that was a spot for me."

Beyond the connections, Tristen Keys sees this opportunity as a way to give back and inspire.

“It’s truly a blessing," he said. "The most important part for me is just showing the kids back home that it’s possible, and it’s a lot of opportunity out there. If you have a dream, go chase it.”

While the exact terms haven’t been shared, sources estimate the deal is worth between $500,000 and $1 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More