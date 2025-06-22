"Typical Brian Kelly Gimmicks" - CFB fans in splits after LSU commits Tristen Keys and Co. gear up with their mothers for OV snapshots

LSU welcomed four of the top 70 recruits in the 2026 class on Friday. One of them was five-star athlete and LSU commit Tristen Keys, who made his official visit to Baton Rouge.
Keys, hailing from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, pledged to the Tigers in March but kept his recruitment open with visits to Texas A&M, Tennessee and Miami. However, he canceled a planned trip to Alabama this weekend, signaling a potential renewed commitment to Brian Kelly’s program by ending his visits.
LSU made this weekend’s official visit especially memorable by inviting players’ mothers, including Keys’ mom, to dress out in full LSU gear for photo ops.
Hayes Fawcett reported the story on X, prompting reactions from fans,who were in splits.
“Typical Brian Kelly Gimmicks,” a fan wrote.
“Yea if you got your mom out here suiting up, YOU bet not hit the portal a year later 🤣🤣🤣,” another fan commented.
Meanwhile, many fans appreciated the different approach.
“Ayoooo this is fun and unique, I like this one👏🏻🔥,” a fan wrote.
“Love it! 💜💛🤍🐯,” one fan said.
“That’s cool the family should be involved. It’s a big decision for all of them,” another fan wrote.
Tristen Keys secured major Adidas NIL deal
Tristen Keys, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, has signed a major NIL deal with Adidas. He is now one of three high school football players in the country to sign with the brand.
“When I went out there, I was surrounded by great people,” Keys told On3. “They knew a lot of great things, and I made a lot of great connections. Just having that connection with them and building it up from a while ago to now has just became strong. So I feel like that was a spot for me."
Beyond the connections, Tristen Keys sees this opportunity as a way to give back and inspire.
“It’s truly a blessing," he said. "The most important part for me is just showing the kids back home that it’s possible, and it’s a lot of opportunity out there. If you have a dream, go chase it.”
While the exact terms haven’t been shared, sources estimate the deal is worth between $500,000 and $1 million.
