Tyree Adams injury update: Latest on LSU tackle after medical setback during Vanderbilt faceoff (Week 8)

LSU tackle Tyree Adams has been a key member of the Tigers' offensive line this season. He was helped off the field with a lower-body injury in the first half of the Tigers' Week 8 clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores. A Vanderbilt player impacted Adams' ankle and he was attended to by LSU medical personnel before leaving the field for the medical tent. According to the ABC broadcast, the left tackle who limped off was questionable to return to the game, which was 7-3 to the Commodores when he got injured. Adams, who has started all of the Tigers' seven games this season, has allowed 10 pressures and four quarterback hits, which is the most among LSU's offensive linemen. After his injury, Tyree Adams was replaced by redshirt sophomore DJ Chester. Tyree Adams impressed Brian Kelly in preseasonTyree Adams played for St. Augustine, Louisiana and was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Adams had offers from the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators, but he committed to coach Brian Kelly's LSU. Despite not getting much game time in his first two seasons at the program, Adams won the starting left tackle job after an impressive preseason and became All-American, Will Campbell's heir apparent in Baton Rouge.During a news conference before the Tigers clashed against the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, Kelly lavished praise on Adams' talent and preparation for games. “Tyree Adams is going to be our starting left tackle,” Kelly said. “There’s a battle between Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols for one of the guard positions. Josh Thompson has nailed down one of the guard positions. Braelin Moore has nailed down the center. We recruited what we thought was a talented player. We recruited somebody who we felt fit our culture. &quot;So, you start with recruiting the right guys, and then they develop naturally within your program. Then, when it's time to step in there, they've got to be prepared, and he prepared himself very well. He came to practice, prepared himself, was locked in, and essentially was waiting for his opportunity. When his opportunity arose, and in particular in the bowl game, he played really well.&quot;Tyree Adams' injury has come during the busiest period of the season for the Tigers, who have a 5-1 record as they seek to reach the SEC championship game and the college football playoffs.