  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Tyree Adams injury update: Latest on LSU tackle after medical setback during Vanderbilt faceoff (Week 8)

Tyree Adams injury update: Latest on LSU tackle after medical setback during Vanderbilt faceoff (Week 8)

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:20 GMT
LSU Tigers left tackle Tyree Adams
LSU Tigers left tackle Tyree Adams

LSU tackle Tyree Adams has been a key member of the Tigers' offensive line this season. He was helped off the field with a lower-body injury in the first half of the Tigers' Week 8 clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Ad

A Vanderbilt player impacted Adams' ankle and he was attended to by LSU medical personnel before leaving the field for the medical tent. According to the ABC broadcast, the left tackle who limped off was questionable to return to the game, which was 7-3 to the Commodores when he got injured.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Adams, who has started all of the Tigers' seven games this season, has allowed 10 pressures and four quarterback hits, which is the most among LSU's offensive linemen. After his injury, Tyree Adams was replaced by redshirt sophomore DJ Chester.

Tyree Adams impressed Brian Kelly in preseason

Tyree Adams played for St. Augustine, Louisiana and was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Adams had offers from the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators, but he committed to coach Brian Kelly's LSU.

Ad

Despite not getting much game time in his first two seasons at the program, Adams won the starting left tackle job after an impressive preseason and became All-American, Will Campbell's heir apparent in Baton Rouge.

During a news conference before the Tigers clashed against the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, Kelly lavished praise on Adams' talent and preparation for games.

“Tyree Adams is going to be our starting left tackle,” Kelly said. “There’s a battle between Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols for one of the guard positions. Josh Thompson has nailed down one of the guard positions. Braelin Moore has nailed down the center. We recruited what we thought was a talented player. We recruited somebody who we felt fit our culture.
Ad
"So, you start with recruiting the right guys, and then they develop naturally within your program. Then, when it's time to step in there, they've got to be prepared, and he prepared himself very well. He came to practice, prepared himself, was locked in, and essentially was waiting for his opportunity. When his opportunity arose, and in particular in the bowl game, he played really well."

Tyree Adams' injury has come during the busiest period of the season for the Tigers, who have a 5-1 record as they seek to reach the SEC championship game and the college football playoffs.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications