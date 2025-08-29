  • home icon
  "UCF is absolute hot garbage" - CFB fans trash Scott Frost for "embarrassing" performance as Knights almost lose to Jacksonville State 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 29, 2025 05:36 GMT
After Gus Malzahn's resignation, the UCF Knights named Scott Frost as the new head coach in December 2024. He made his debut with the team during their season opener against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday.

However, things did not play out in the way that UCF fans had imagined. Frost's team struggled against Jacksonville State, which is a part of C-USA. After an uneventful first half, the Knights finally found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to a 24-yard field goal by Anthony Venneri in the third quarter.

However, the Gamecocks quickly responded with a field goal of their own. However, UCF managed to scrape out a victory thanks to back-to-back touchdown passes from quarterback Tayven Jackson in the fourth quarter.

Despite the victory, fans criticised and questioned Frost's fit as the UCF Knights' head coach.

Tayven Jackson spent his first collegiate campaign with Tennessee before joining Indiana. After two seasons, he transferred to play for UCF in January. During his debut against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, the quarterback recorded 282 yards and two passing touchdowns while completing 17 of the 24 passes he attempted.

Frost had previously served as the Knights' head coach from 2016 to 2017. In those two seasons, he put up a 19-7 overall record while leading the team to an AAC title.

Scott Frost shares his honest take on coaching UCF Knights after victory over Jacksonville State Gamecocks

During his 2017 stint with the Knights, Frost had an undefeated 13-game win streak with the team before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2018. He remains undefeated after his season-opening victory against the Gamecocks on Thursday.

In the postgame press conference, Frost shared his thoughts about returning to coach the Knights.

"I can't tell you how much I love coaching here," Frost said in his opening statement.
Last season under Gus Malzahn, the team finished with a disappointing 4-8 record. However, Frost is looking to take the Knights back to their glory days that they enjoyed under him during his first stint.

Their next challenge comes against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Sept. 6 at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Can Frost continue this winning momentum with the Knights and make them a potential contender for the Big 12 title this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

