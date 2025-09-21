UCF HC Scott Frost fires shots at Bill Belichick over disrespect after trouncing UNC in 34-9 win

The Bill Belichick era at North Carolina opened on Sept. 1 with a 48-14 loss to TCU, followed by back-to-back wins over Charlotte and Richmond. But the Tar Heels stumbled again on Saturday, falling 34-9 to UCF.Belichick is still chasing his first win over a Power Four opponent as UNC’s head coach. On top of that, he had to respond to a pointed remark from UCF coach Scott Frost, who took issue with Belichick referring to the program as “Central” during a press conference earlier in the week.&quot;This is only my third season coaching at UCF, but I've been around coach (Sean) Beckton a lot and Travis Fisher a lot, and that kind of seems like the ammo of UCF,&quot; Frost said postgame. &quot;Going a long way back, little disrespected. We're not Central Florida, we're UCF.“You know, people picking us last. Not having any confidence in several people on the coaching staff ... we haven't done anything yet. I think it fits with what UCF has been for a long time if we play with a little chip.&quot;However, Frost made sure to show respect for his former coach, as he spent two seasons (1998–1999) with the New York Jets while Belichick served as defensive coordinator.&quot;I was with Bill for two years,” Frost said. “You know, I can't say enough about how intelligent he is, and how much football he knows.“And that was before he went on a run as a head coach. So a tremendous amount of respect for what he's accomplished in the game.&quot;Before the UNC vs. UFC clash, Belichick also reflected on Frost’s time as a player under him.&quot;I've coached against a few people I've had before, so,&quot; Belichick said (via Keeping It Heel).&quot;When we drafted Scott, it was in the third round, and he was a college quarterback that made the conversion to safety. So, he had a lot to learn obviously, but he picked it up very quickly.”Frost adapted well in Belichick’s system before Belichick left to become head coach of the New England Patriots in 2000.Bill Belichick opens up about the Week 4 loss to UCFSaturday’s win between UCF and UNC was the first time the two programs had ever faced each other, after previous scheduled meetings were canceled for various reasons.From the opening kickoff, UCF dominated. The Knights jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, stretched it to 20-3 by halftime and ultimately cruised to a 34-9 win.After the game, Bill Belichick offered little in defense of his UNC squad.&quot;First of all, he (Scott Frost) did a great job with UCF today,&quot; Belichick said (via CBS Sports). &quot;Their team played well, certainly better than we did. There were too many problems out there to be consistent.&quot;There are a lot of things that we need to do a better job of and they were just better than us today.”Despite UNC's coaching staff ranking among the highest-paid in the ACC, industry insiders weren’t impressed with the results the squad produced. The program will now use its bye week to regroup before returning home to host Oklahoma on Oct. 4.