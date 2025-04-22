It seems UCF Knights' coach Scott Frost isn't a fan of what is happening in college football. Since 2021, with the introduction of NIL and the previous introduction of the transfer portal (Introduced in 2018), collegiate athletics have become much more similar to professional sports. Players rarely spend their entire college careers at one school and have shown a tendency to move to new schools not in search of better playtime but for a bigger paycheck.

Asked this Monday at a press conference about Nico Imaleava's decision to leave the Tennessee Volunteers, due to faltering negotiations with regards to his $8 million NIL deal, coach Frost gave his opinion on the state of college football.

"I just think, in general, there's people in some of these players' ears that don't always have the best interests in mind," Scott Frost said. "And you have a tendency in life to think grass is always greener somewhere else, and usually it's not.

"When you're 18, 19, 20 years old, and you think money is everything, and it's not. Happiness and success are way more important than that, and I've learned that personally. I'm happy here and happy to be back here.

"Sometimes decisions are made for the wrong reasons, but that's life. Hopefully we can try to educate guys, too, as much as we can. And mentor them as much as we can to help them make good decisions."

Scott Frost on how the NIL era has affected smaller schools like UCF

Scott Frost was then asked if he ever had to deal with a NIL holdout like the Tennessee Volunteers had to with Iamaleava. According to Frost, the problem is bigger than many people think, and smaller schools like UCF are usually on the receiving end of the worst consequences of the NIL era.

"Yes. I don't think anybody's really happy with the situation we're in now, except maybe the institutions that have just unlimited money to spend and they want to keep that advantage. If people really knew what went on, it's a mess."

"It's constant negotiation, and it's a bidding war for every single player, whether they're in the portal or not. That's the reality, whether people want to admit it or not. It's a sad state if a sport as beautiful as college football is won by the people with the richest boosters. That's kinda where we are right now."

Scott Frost went on to state that he wishes that some guardrails were put in place in order to avoid NIL and the transfer portal taking over the traditions of college football.

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More