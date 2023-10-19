UCF vs. Oklahoma Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21

The UCF Knights will visit the No.6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 21, in a Big 12 matchup that represents the fourth game of conference play for both programs.

The Knights are 3-3 and winless in Big 12 play with losses against the Kansas State Wildcats, Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks. Meanwhile, the Sooners are 6-0 and they are one of nine teams in the AP Top 25 Poll that remain undefeated.

UCF vs. Oklahoma game details

Game: UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 12:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

UCF vs. Oklahoma betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line UCF Knights +18.5(-110) Over 66.5(-110) +680 Oklahoma Sooners -18.5(-110) Under 66.5(-110) -1100

UCF vs. Oklahoma key stats

The UCF Knights have averaged 35.0 points per game, which ranks 27th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 39th in passing offense and third in rushing offense. The Knights have allowed 27.8 PPG, which ranks 86th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 27th, while their rushing defense ranks 119th.

UCF is led by Gus Malzahn, who is in his third year leading the program. Malzahn has led the Knights to a 21-12 record since taking over. He spent the previous eight seasons leading the Auburn Tigers preceded by one season leading the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Tigers were 68-35 during his tenure while the Red Wolves were 9-3.

The Oklahoma Sooners have averaged 45.2 PPG, which ranks fourth in the nation. They also rank fourth in passing offense and 55th in rushing offense. The Sooners have allowed 14.0 PPG, which ranks eighth. Their passing defense ranks 85th, while their rushing defense is 28th.

Oklahoma is led by second-year coach Brent Venables. He's in his first head coaching gig after long-term stints as the defensive coordinator of the Sooners and the Clemson Tigers. He has led Oklahoma to a 12-7 record.

UCF vs. Oklahoma betting prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners have been among the best teams in the nation this season. The Sooners look like legitimate College Football Playoff contenders after finishing last season with a losing record.

Meanwhile, the UCF Knights have had a difficult time adjusting to Power Five football in their first year in the Big 12. After three victories over non-Power Five opponents to start the season, UCF has lost to all three Big 12 opponents. Look for that to continue in Week 8 as Oklahoma wins by at least 19 points.

Pick: Oklahoma Sooners -18.5 (-110)