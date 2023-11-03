UCLA Bruins 2024 Schedule: Full list of Big Ten opponents and rivalry outlook explored

The UCLA Bruins are ranked No. 19 in the nation in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. While they are likely eliminated from postseason contention as a team with two losses, the field will expand to 12 teams next season, improving their chances.

The Bruins, however, will be one of four Pac-12 teams – along with the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies – that will join the Big Ten. The 2024 conference football schedule for each of the 18 teams was recently released. Here's a look at who the Bruins will face in their first season in the conference:

UCLA Bruins' 2024 Big Ten schedule

The UCLA Bruins will begin the 2024 season with a non-conference game before having a Week 2 bye. Their conference schedule will kick off on Sept. 21 as they get their first taste of Big Ten play, hosting the Indiana Hoosiers. UCLA will then have another non-conference game before hosting a familiar opponent in the Oregon Ducks.

The Bruins will make their first trip to the Midwest as a member of the Big Ten in Week 6 as they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions. They will follow that up by hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers. UCLA will then visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before entering their Week 9 bye.

They will return to the Midwest following the bye as they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Bruins will then host the Iowa Hawkeyes before visiting another former Pac-12 foe in the Washington Huskies. They will conclude their conference schedule by hosting the rival USC Trojans before ending their regular season with a non-conference game.

What has UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly said about conference realignment?

Chip Kelly was asked about conference realignment during an appearance on "The GoJo Show". Speaking to Mike Golic Jr., Kelly said:

"Sad. There's such a history and tradition of this league and a lot of my fondest experiences as a coach are in this league.

"It's just hard to actually really fathom that there's four teams left right now and it's probably what's wrong with college athletics right now... It's just sad that when you think of the history and tradition of this league that a year from now there's not even going to be – I don't think anybody ever fathomed that there's not even going to be a Pac-10 or a Pac-12. That's going to be hard."

