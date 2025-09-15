UCLA coaching candidates: 5 coaches who can replace DeShaun Foster after getting fired from coaching position

DeShaun Foster brought in a promising quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, hoping for a strong 2025 season, but UCLA started 0-3 after three weeks of college football. Following back-to-back losses in which the Bruins were outscored 108-43, the school decided to fire Foster on Sunday.

Foster was a former UCLA assistant, who was promoted late during the 2023-24 coaching carousel. He finished with a 5-10 record over two seasons as head coach of the Bruins.

Let's look at five potential candidates to replace Foster at UCLA.

5 coaches who can be the next HC of UCLA

5. Ben Arbuckle, Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator

Ben Arbuckle was a high-profile coordinator hire for Oklahoma this offseason and has already energized the Sooners’ offense. His dual-threat quarterback at Washington State, John Mateer, followed him to Oklahoma, helping the program to a 3-0 start.

Arbuckle can help return Nico Iamaleava to the form he showed at Tennessee.

Arbuckle began coaching as a quality control assistant at Houston Baptist in 2018 and later worked at Western Kentucky and Washington State before joining Oklahoma in December.

4. Tosh Lupoi, Oregon defensive coordinator

Tosh Lupoi has been a key part of Oregon’s staff under Dan Lanning, helping the Ducks win a Big Ten title and reach the playoffs in the 2024 season. He has also become one of the more notable recruiters for the Ducks.

Lupoi spent five seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama and also coached at Washington and California. He brings three years of NFL experience with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

3. Jason Eck, New Mexico head coach

UCLA suffered a 35-10 loss to New Mexico at home shortly before Foster’s firing, which makes Jason Eck a somewhat ironic but interesting option as the next Bruins coach.

Eck is 2-1 in his first year at New Mexico and has a 28-14 overall head coaching record, including 26-13 at Idaho. His coaching resume also includes stops at Colorado, Winona State, Ball State, Wisconsin, Illinois State, Minnesota State, Montana State, Hampton and South Dakota State.

2. Tony White, Florida State Defensive Coordinator

UCLA alum Tony White is in his first season at Florida State and had previously interviewed for the Bruins’ head coaching job. He is regarded as one of the nation’s top defensive coordinators.

White’s career includes defensive coordinator roles at Arizona State, Syracuse and Nebraska, where he guided the Huskers to a Top 20 defense. At FSU, he has continued that success, helping the Seminoles beat Alabama in Week 1 and holding opponents to 17 points against the Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 and just three against East Texas A&M on Sept. 6.

1. Tommy Rees, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator

Tommy Rees was considered for North Carolina’s head coaching role this offseason and is another potential UCLA candidate. He has ties to the program through his father, Bill, a Bruins assistant from 1979 to 1994.

Rees served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2023, leading the school to a 12-2 season and previously worked as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2024, he was the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator this season.

