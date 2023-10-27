UGA’s furry friend Hairy joins Swifties in jamming to $1,100,000,000 worth Taylor Swift’s latest '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' with own 1785 version

The Taylor Swift fever is running rampant across the world, and even the Georgia Bulldogs mascot 'Hairy Dawg' isn't immune to it. The pop megastar has just dropped the new version of her album "1989," and Hairy was quick to join the bandwagon with a jam of his own.

The new album drop is part of Swift's efforts to re-release all her albums that have come out to date. It is because of her tiff with a former manager who owns the master copies of all her music. And the Taylor's Versions are breaking all the records, skyrocketing the singer's worth to $1.1 billion.

So, to mark the drop of "1989 (Taylor's version)," the Georgia Bulldogs' furry friend Hairy has joined the Swiftie gang to jam on his own "1785" version.

The Georgia Bulldogs mascot joins the Taylor Swift bandwagon

The University of Georgia took to X to join Taylor Swift fans from all over the world to celebrate the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The school brought its mascot 'Hairy Dawg' to jam with the fans and called it "1785 (Hairy's Version)." And it also wished its students a happy fall break.

"Let's get out of this town. Drive out of the city, away from the crowds. Happy Fall Break and 1989 (Taylor's Version) Day, Bulldogs!" the school wrote in a post.

Like "1989" being Taylor Swift's birth year, "1785" is the year the University of Georgia was formed as the first state-charter school in the country. The Bulldogs are currently the dominant force in the world of college football. Can they continue their seemingly invincible run?

Who can stop the Georgia Bulldogs?

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) have been the top contenders for the college football national championship for the last few years. They became the team to end the era of Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide and haven't put a foot wrong since. The back-to-back national champions are looking to make it three in a row this season.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 at the end of Week 8 and look set for another SEC title showdown with the Crimson Tide. And there seems to be nobody at the moment that can stop them. The 7-1 Alabama is a good shout if it can fix the problems it has been facing.

The Bulldogs next take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, and a win there would all but confirm their playoff status. So, will the Bulldogs roll over everyone as they have done in recent years?