UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The UL Monroe Warhawks will visit the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the third game of the season for both teams. The Warhawks are 2-0 after beating the Army Black Knights and the Lamar Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Aggies are 1-1 after beating the New Mexico Lobos and falling to the Miami Hurricanes.

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M game details

Game: UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas A&M Aggies

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 16, 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line UL Monroe Warhawks +36.5(-110) Over 52.5(-110) +1600 Texas A&M Aggies -36.5(-110) Under 52.5(-110) -4500

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M key stats

The UL Monroe Warhawks have averaged 20.5 points per game through their first two games, which ranks 114th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 131st in passing offense and eighth in rushing offense. The Warhawks have allowed 13.5 points per game, which ranks 27th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 21st while their rushing defense is 90th.

UL Monroe is led by coach Terry Bowden, who is in his third year leading the program. He has a 10-16 record. Bowden has previously coached the Salem Tigers, Samford Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, North Alabama Lions and Akron Zips. He has compiled a 184-130-2 record in his coaching career.

The Texas A&M Aggies have averaged 42.5 points per game through their first two games, which ranks 21st in the nation. They rank 23rd in passing offense and 101st in rushing offense. The Aggies have allowed 29.0 points per game, which ranks 101st in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 98th while their rushing defense is 29th.

Texas A&M is led by Jimbo Fisher, who is in his sixth season leading the program. He has a 40-22 record. Fisher previously spent eight seasons leading the Florida State Seminoles, who were 83-23 during his tenure. The Seminoles won a national championship under Fisher.

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M betting predictions

While the UL Monroe Warhawks are undefeated through two games and the Texas A&M Aggies are 1-1, the latter has come through a much tougher schedule. While Texas A&M's schedule will get much tougher as SEC play begins, this weekend's contest should be nothing more than a tune-up game for them.

Look for the Aggies to bounce back from a tough loss to the Miami Hurricanes and win by at least 37 points.

Pick: Texas A&M Aggies -36.5 (-110)