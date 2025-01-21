"Ultimate display of sacrifice": Marcus Freeman reveals intense hardships of parents to survive in US

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has shared a heartfelt tribute to his parents, highlighting their sacrifices to build a life in the United States. In a post shared on Instagram via ESPN, Freeman credited his mother, Chong, and father, Mike Freeman Sr., for instilling the values that guide his life and career today.

Chong, originally from South Korea, met Mike Sr. while deployed there with the military. Reflecting on their journey, Marcus said:

"It's an ultimate display of sacrifice and selflessness. That's what I think about when I think about my mom and her journey to the United States."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The post featured a series of photos capturing Marcus’ family history. In one image, a young Marcus is seen in a red football uniform, wearing the number 2, standing proudly next to his smiling mother. Chong reflected on her dedication to her family, sharing with College GameDay:

"I wanted them to see me, how hard working mom and dad is [to] survive in this country," Chong said.

In another image, his father, Mike Sr., wearing a black-and-white cap with a "W" on it and a red-and-black polo, spoke about raising his children in a disciplined but loving home.

"They had a lot of freedom,” Mike said. “But we did have standards in our house."

Now, as Freeman leads the Irish in their pursuit of a national championship, with a crucial matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead, he carries the lessons of hard work, and selflessness passed down by his parents.

Marcus Freeman used Vegas odds as a rallying cry for his team

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn

Marcus Freeman used Vegas odds as a rallying cry for his team, openly challenging them before kickoff. He embraced an underdog mentality heading into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, emphasizing an aggressive approach from the very start. Freeman told ESPN’s Molly McGrath:

“We’re gonna start when the foot hits the ball,” Freeman said. “I just told them in the locker room, I said, ‘Vegas got half of it right. We’re not underdogs, but we’re some dogs. Real dogs hunt, so it’s time to hunt.'”

Earlier this week, speaking to reporters via Zoom, he clarified that Notre Dame’s focus was on the present, not the past.

“If you need that to motivate you to get ready for this game, then you’re not the right person,” Freeman said. “That’s the reality of it. We don’t need motivation to be prepared for this game. We’ve got a chance to play in the National Championship Game.

“This isn’t about the past,” he added. “This is about the opportunity we have right in front of us and we’ll continue to focus on this opportunity right in front of us.”

Freeman dismissed the notion that his team needed external motivation from that game to prepare for the National Championship.

Also Read: "She was making good money": When Marcus Freeman revealed how his wife gave up her job to follow him on coaching path

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.